Top 10 Holdings Of Phil Gross And Robert Atchinson

Thu., February 16, 2023 | ValueWalk

Phil Gross and Robert Atchinson founded Adage Capital Partners in 2001. Gross was initially a healthcare and retail analyst at the Harvard Management Company (HMC), and later became a partner at HMC. Atchinson also worked for HMC from 1991 to 2001. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Phil Gross and Robert Atchinson.

Top 10 Holdings Of Phil Gross And Robert Atchinson

We have used the latest available 13F filing (as of Dec. 31, 2022) of Adage Capital Partners to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Phil Gross and Robert Atchinson. Here are the top 10 holdings of Phil Gross and Robert Atchinson:

Q4 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. Eli Lilly & Co.

Gross and Atchinson own over 981K shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) at an estimated average price of $213.84. These shares have a market value of more than $359 million and account for 0.86% of Gross and Atchinson’s portfolio.

Gross and Atchinson first took position in Eli Lilly & Co. shares in Q1 2012. Eli Lilly & Co. shares are down by over 8% year to date, but remain down by more than 7% over the last 90 days.

  1. NVIDIA

Gross and Atchinson own over 2.8 million shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at an estimated average price of $22.16. These shares have a market value of more than $409 million and account for 0.98% of Gross and Atchinson’s portfolio.


Gross and Atchinson first took position in NVIDIA shares in Q4 2010. NVIDIA shares are up by almost 56% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 45%.

  1. Alphabet (Class C)

Gross and Atchinson own over 5.38 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) at an estimated average price of $48.98. These shares have a market value of more than $477 million and account for 1.14% of Gross and Atchinson’s portfolio.

Gross and Atchinson first took position in Alphabet shares in Q2 2014. Alphabet shares are up by over 9% year to date, but remains in the red for the last 90 days, with a decline of more than 1%.

  1. UnitedHealth Group

Gross and Atchinson own over 950K shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) at an estimated average price of $87.74. These shares have a market value of more than $503 million and account for 1.2% of Gross and Atchinson’s portfolio.

Gross and Atchinson first took position in UnitedHealth Group shares in Q4 2001. UnitedHealth Group shares are down by over 7% year to date, bringing their 90-day decline to almost 5%.

  1. Alphabet (Class A)

Gross and Atchinson own over 6.07 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an estimated average price of $36.95. These shares have a market value of more than $536 million and account for 1.28% of Gross and Atchinson’s portfolio.

Gross and Atchinson first took position in Alphabet shares in Q1 2006. Alphabet shares are up by almost 10% year to date, but remains in the red for the last 90 days, with a decline of more than 1%.

  1. Berkshire Hathaway (Class B)

Gross and Atchinson own over 1.75 million shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B) at an estimated average price of $123.01. These shares have a market value of more than $542 million and account for 1.3% of Gross and Atchinson’s portfolio.

Gross and Atchinson first took position in Berkshire Hathaway shares in Q3 2011. Berkshire Hathaway shares are up by almost 1% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to 1%.

  1. Exxon Mobil

Gross and Atchinson own over 5.99 million shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) at an estimated average price of $57.07. These shares have a market value of more than $661 million and account for 1.58% of Gross and Atchinson’s portfolio.

Gross and Atchinson first took position in Exxon Mobil shares in Q4 2001. Exxon Mobil shares are up by over 5% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 3%.

 

  1. Amazon.com

Gross and Atchinson own over 8.8 million shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at an estimated average price of $48.07. These shares have a market value of more than $745 million and account for 1.78% of Gross and Atchinson’s portfolio.

Gross and Atchinson first took position in Amazon shares in Q2 2007. Amazon shares are up by over 20% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 7%.

  1. Microsoft

Gross and Atchinson own over 7.58 million shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at an estimated average price of $38.47. These shares have a market value of more than $1.81 billion and account for 4.35% of Gross and Atchinson’s portfolio.

Gross and Atchinson first took position in Microsoft shares in Q4 2001. Microsoft shares are up by over 12% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 11%.

  1. Apple

Gross and Atchinson own over 14.9 million shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at an estimated average price of $9.25. These shares have a market value of more than $1.94 billion and account for 4.64% of Gross and Atchinson’s portfolio.

Gross and Atchinson first took position in Apple shares in Q4 2001. Apple shares are up by almost 20% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 3%.

