Vincent S. Maddi is the Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager at SIR Capital Management. He has been associated with the hedge fund company since July 2007. SIR Capital Management is currently among the best performing hedge funds based on their annualized 3-year return. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Vincent Maddi.

Top 10 Holdings Of Vincent Maddi

We have used the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of SIR Capital Management to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Vincent Maddi. Here are the top 10 holdings of Vincent Maddi:

Diamondback Energy

Maddi owns over 151K shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) at an estimated average price of $116.42. These shares have a market value of more than $18 million and account for 3.08% of Maddi’s portfolio.

Maddi first took a position in Diamondback Energy shares in Q3 2021 and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Diamondback Energy shares are up by over 10% year to date, bringing their three-month return to almost -4%.

PBF Energy

Maddi owns over 531K shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) at an estimated average price of $22.28. These shares have a market value of more than $18 million and account for 3.16% of Maddi’s portfolio.

Maddi first took a position in PBF Energy shares in Q1 2019 and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. PBF Energy shares are up by almost 6% year to date, bringing their three-month return to -2%.

Marathon Oil

Maddi owns over 883K shares of Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) at an estimated average price of $20.66. These shares have a market value of more than $19 million and account for 3.37% of Maddi’s portfolio.

Maddi first took a position in Marathon Oil shares in Q4 2020 and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Marathon Oil shares are up by almost 5% year to date bringing their three-month return to -7%.

Chesapeake Energy

Maddi owns over 219K shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) at an estimated average price of $71.15. These shares have a market value of more than $20 million and account for 3.49% of Maddi’s portfolio.

Maddi first took a position in Chesapeake Energy shares in Q1 2021 and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Chesapeake Energy shares are down by over 7% year to date, bringing their three-month return to around -14%.

Bunge

Maddi owns over 252K shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) at an estimated average price of $84.30. These shares have a market value of more than $20 million and account for 3.51% of Maddi’s portfolio.

Maddi first took a position in Bunge shares in Q3 2021 and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. Bunge shares are down by over 2% year to date, bringing their three-month return to -1%.

Ovintiv

Maddi owns over 464K shares of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) at an estimated average price of $27.96. These shares have a market value of more than $21 million and account for 3.60% of Maddi’s portfolio.

Maddi first took a position in Ovintiv shares in Q1 2021 and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Ovintiv shares are up by over 1% year to date bringing their three-month return to almost 2%.

Darling Ingredients

Maddi owns over 324K shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) at an estimated average price of $76.01. These shares have a market value of more than $21 million and account for 3.63% of Maddi’s portfolio.

Maddi first took a position in Darling Ingredients shares in Q4 2020 and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Darling Ingredients shares are up by over 4% year to date, bringing their three-month return to almost -17%.

Enerplus

Maddi owns over 1.76 million shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) at an estimated average price of $11.69. These shares have a market value of more than $25 million and account for 4.23% of Maddi’s portfolio.

Maddi first took a position in Enerplus shares in Q4 2021 and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Enerplus shares are up by over 1% year to date, bringing their three-month return to over 3%.

Targa Resources

Maddi owns over 429K shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) at an estimated average price of $34.80. These shares have a market value of more than $25 million and account for 4.37% of Maddi’s portfolio.

Maddi first took a position in Targa Resources shares in Q3 2019 and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Targa Resources shares are up by almost 3% year to date, bringing their three-month return to over 10%.

BP PLC

Maddi owns over 998K shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) at an estimated average price of $29.98. These shares have a market value of more than $28 million and account for 4.81% of Maddi’s portfolio.

Maddi first took a position in BP PLC shares in Q2 2022 and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. BP PLC shares are up by almost 4% year to date, bringing their three-month return to over 9%.

