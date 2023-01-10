S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   270.54
Mullen Automotive Stock: Volume, Price Action Point To Short-Squeeze
Is Medtronic Stock Ready to Revive?
Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
What Does Amazon's Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
Top Stock Picks for 2023: Aehr Test Systems

Mon., January 9, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Every day for the next week, we're going to highlight one of Schaeffer's top seven picks for 2023. First up, we have semiconductor Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR). To access the entirety of the 2023 report, click here.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) was one of the strongest semiconductor performers in 2022 and is now up more than 270% from its 2022 lows. The shares are up 65% year-over-year and nearing all-time closing high territory.

Short interest has increased over 200% since mid-July and could lead to a capitulation event, as 16% of the stock’s total available float is sold short. There also looks to be plenty of room for analyst activity to increase on the equity. This is per the lone analyst that sports coverage on AEHR with a "strong buy" rating. 

Top 2023 Picks AEHR

