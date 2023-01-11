QQQ   273.84 (+0.37%)
AAPL   131.40 (+0.51%)
MSFT   231.11 (+0.99%)
META   130.80 (-1.65%)
GOOGL   88.97 (+0.62%)
AMZN   90.96 (+1.21%)
TSLA   122.29 (+2.89%)
NVDA   158.00 (-0.69%)
NIO   11.31 (+0.62%)
BABA   114.49 (-0.34%)
AMD   68.30 (+0.37%)
T   19.47 (+0.00%)
MU   57.07 (-0.24%)
F   12.90 (+0.47%)
GE   75.42 (+0.20%)
DIS   95.88 (+0.33%)
AMC   4.41 (+8.62%)
PFE   47.66 (+0.08%)
PYPL   78.55 (+0.81%)
NFLX   326.40 (-0.35%)
Top Stock Picks for 2023: ASML Holding

Tue., January 10, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Every day this week, we're going to highlight one of Schaeffer's top seven picks for 2023. Next up, have semiconductor pick in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML. To access the entirety of the 2023 report, click here.

Netherlands-based semiconductor giant ASML Holding (ASML) recently broke out of a monthly bull flag pattern. The equity has also found support at its 5-year moving average, which has been significant in past downturns. Additional support was found at the second half of 2020’s support/resistance level at the round $400 mark.

Looking further, for the first time, the stock’s year-to-date price moved back above its 2022 anchored volume weighted average price (AVWAP) level in November. Essentially, ASML has a monopoly on the EUV lithography machines that are used to fabricate semiconductor chips. Finally, the stock is sporting a Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 86, suggesting ASML’s performance over the past 12 months has exceeded options traders’ volatility expectations.Top 2023 Picks ASML

