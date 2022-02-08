Top Stock Picks for Week of February 7, 2022

AGCO Corporation AGCO is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. AGCO’s earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and current year have been stable of late. It expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the current year in the band of $8.75-$9.00, reflecting improved sales volumes, pricing and positive impacts of foreign-currency translation. Gross and operating margins are likely to increase on higher sales and production volumes as well as margin-improvement plans. Stabilization in the U.S farm sector and an upbeat net farm income forecast will lead to higher agricultural equipment demand. Investments in precision farming technology, product innovations, smart-farming solutions and cost-control initiatives will stoke growth. AGCO continues to invest in products, premium technology and smart farming solutions to improve distribution and enhance digital capabilities in order to drive margins and strengthen product offerings. The company is focused on reducing its debt levels and strengthen balance sheet.

KB Home KBH is a well-known homebuilder in the United States. KB Home ended fiscal 2021 on a strong note, with fourth-quarter earnings beating analysts’ expectations and rising 71% year over year. For fiscal 2021, earnings and revenues grew 92% and 37%, respectively, from a year ago. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fiscal fourth quarter-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. Although continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns, KB Home shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have been trending upward.The company’s Built-to-Order process provides buyers a wide range of choices in the major aspects of their future home along with a personalized customer experience through in-house community teams.

