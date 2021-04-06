Topps looks to go public in $1.3B deal with SPAC

In this March 6, 2007 file photo, Topps baseball cards are seen in Boston. Sports trading card company Topps is combining with a special purposes acquisition company in a deal valued at $1.3 billion and seeking a public listing. Topps Co. said Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that it will join with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp., which will make a $250 million investment. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, file)
Sports trading card company Topps is combining with a special purposes acquisition company in a deal valued at $1.3 billion and seeking a public listing.
Topps Co. said Tuesday that it will join with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp., which will make a $250 million investment. Other investors include GAMCO Investors and Wells Capital Management.
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner will continue as Topps chairman. His firm, The Tornante Co., which bought Topps in 2007, will roll all of its equity into the new public company, which will keep the name Topps.
The combined company will be led by Michael Brandstaedter, president and CEO of Topps.
The news follows a spate of similar SPAC deals, including WeWork less than two weeks ago.
Topps, which sells trading cards, stickers and albums and trading card games, has numerous sports partners, including Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA, Bundesliga, the National Hockey League and Formula 1. It also has deals with Disney and World Wresting Entertainment. The 80-year-old company had sales of $567 million last year.
The deal is expected to close late in the second or early in the third quarter, subject to approval from Mudrick shareholders. It will remain listed on the Nasdaq but will have the new ticker symbol, “TOPP."
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own
Historically low-interest rates have made it difficult over the last decade for income-oriented investors that want to generate safe cash flow for their retirements.
Dividend-paying stocks have become more appealing to income investors because of their competitive yields, the favorite tax treatment that dividends receive, and their ability to grow their payouts over time. While fixed interest rates from bond investments will lose purchasing power to inflation over time, the purchasing power of income from dividend growth stocks is more protected because companies tend to raise their dividend payments every year.
In this slideshow, we look at ten of the best high-dividend stocks that offer strong yields (above 3.5%), have consistent cash flow, and a strong track record of dividend growth. The companies in this slideshow have all raised their dividend every year for the last ten years.
These companies also have low payout ratios (below 75%), meaning that they will have the ability to continue to pay their dividend if their earnings have a temporary dip.
Stock prices will always fluctuate, but the dividends paid by these rock-solid dividend payers should remain secure with moderate earnings growth.
View the "10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own".