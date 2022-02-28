QQQ   346.80 (+0.30%)
AAPL   165.12 (+0.16%)
MSFT   298.79 (+0.50%)
FB   211.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   2,701.14 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,071.26 (-0.15%)
TSLA   870.43 (+7.48%)
NVDA   243.85 (+0.94%)
BABA   105.19 (-2.55%)
NIO   22.84 (+9.07%)
AMD   123.34 (+1.88%)
CGC   7.12 (-0.56%)
MU   88.86 (-1.38%)
GE   95.51 (-0.89%)
T   23.69 (-0.92%)
F   17.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   148.46 (-0.72%)
AMC   18.86 (+6.80%)
PFE   46.94 (-1.63%)
PYPL   111.93 (+0.89%)
ACB   3.80 (+0.80%)
QQQ   346.80 (+0.30%)
AAPL   165.12 (+0.16%)
MSFT   298.79 (+0.50%)
FB   211.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   2,701.14 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,071.26 (-0.15%)
TSLA   870.43 (+7.48%)
NVDA   243.85 (+0.94%)
BABA   105.19 (-2.55%)
NIO   22.84 (+9.07%)
AMD   123.34 (+1.88%)
CGC   7.12 (-0.56%)
MU   88.86 (-1.38%)
GE   95.51 (-0.89%)
T   23.69 (-0.92%)
F   17.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   148.46 (-0.72%)
AMC   18.86 (+6.80%)
PFE   46.94 (-1.63%)
PYPL   111.93 (+0.89%)
ACB   3.80 (+0.80%)
QQQ   346.80 (+0.30%)
AAPL   165.12 (+0.16%)
MSFT   298.79 (+0.50%)
FB   211.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   2,701.14 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,071.26 (-0.15%)
TSLA   870.43 (+7.48%)
NVDA   243.85 (+0.94%)
BABA   105.19 (-2.55%)
NIO   22.84 (+9.07%)
AMD   123.34 (+1.88%)
CGC   7.12 (-0.56%)
MU   88.86 (-1.38%)
GE   95.51 (-0.89%)
T   23.69 (-0.92%)
F   17.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   148.46 (-0.72%)
AMC   18.86 (+6.80%)
PFE   46.94 (-1.63%)
PYPL   111.93 (+0.89%)
ACB   3.80 (+0.80%)
QQQ   346.80 (+0.30%)
AAPL   165.12 (+0.16%)
MSFT   298.79 (+0.50%)
FB   211.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   2,701.14 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,071.26 (-0.15%)
TSLA   870.43 (+7.48%)
NVDA   243.85 (+0.94%)
BABA   105.19 (-2.55%)
NIO   22.84 (+9.07%)
AMD   123.34 (+1.88%)
CGC   7.12 (-0.56%)
MU   88.86 (-1.38%)
GE   95.51 (-0.89%)
T   23.69 (-0.92%)
F   17.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   148.46 (-0.72%)
AMC   18.86 (+6.80%)
PFE   46.94 (-1.63%)
PYPL   111.93 (+0.89%)
ACB   3.80 (+0.80%)

Toyota restarting Japan plants after malware hits supplier

Monday, February 28, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


The Toyota logo on a dealership is seen in Manchester, N.H. on Aug. 15, 2019. Toyota plan to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota plans to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier.

The supplier, Kojima Industries Corp., said Tuesday it had found a virus in its computer server. Details were under investigation, it said.

The two companies had worked out alternative ways to carry on with manufacturing even though the server problem was not yet resolved, said Toyota Motor Corp. spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto.

Kojima supplies Toyota with many items including air-conditioning, steering wheel components and other parts for vehicles’ interiors and exteriors. The physical mechanics of production were not affected by the virus, according to the company, which like many parts suppliers is based in Toyota city in central Japan.

The Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Tuesday the problem was ransomware.

Kojima said “a threatening message” was confirmed Saturday along with a virus in a computer file. It would not say if it was ransomware. The Aichi Prefectural police were also investigating.

The server problem was partly solved by Sunday but the company decided it needed an extra day to get the overall computer system going, according to Kojima.

Toyota decided on Monday to halt all 28 lines at Toyota’s Japan plants for all of Tuesday.

Hino Motors, a Toyota group truck maker, said two of its factories in Japan were also affected.

Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota affiliate that makes small cars, also stopped production at its plant for the same reason. Whether production will resume Wednesday will be decided later Tuesday, it said in a statement.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama


7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.

Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.

As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.

View the "7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.