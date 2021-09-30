QQQ   357.96 (-0.37%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.92 (-0.73%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.52 (-0.50%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.16 (+0.97%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.63 (+1.42%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.03 (-3.06%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.01 (-1.42%)
F   14.16 (-0.98%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.17 (-2.03%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)
QQQ   357.96 (-0.37%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.92 (-0.73%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.52 (-0.50%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.16 (+0.97%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.63 (+1.42%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.03 (-3.06%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.01 (-1.42%)
F   14.16 (-0.98%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.17 (-2.03%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)
QQQ   357.96 (-0.37%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.92 (-0.73%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.52 (-0.50%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.16 (+0.97%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.63 (+1.42%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.03 (-3.06%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.01 (-1.42%)
F   14.16 (-0.98%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.17 (-2.03%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)
QQQ   357.96 (-0.37%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.92 (-0.73%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.52 (-0.50%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.16 (+0.97%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.63 (+1.42%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.03 (-3.06%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.01 (-1.42%)
F   14.16 (-0.98%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.17 (-2.03%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)

Trains packed with commuters as Japan fully ends emergency

Thursday, September 30, 2021 | Mari Yamaguchi , Associated Press


People eat and drink at a restaurant after 8 p.m., the time the government suggests to close under the ongoing state of emergency, in the famed Asakusa tourist spot in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. On Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts gradually easing virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts to gradually ease virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed.

At Tokyo’s busy Shinagawa train station, a sea of mask-wearing commuters rushed to their work despite an approaching typhoon, with some returning to their offices after months of remote work.

The emergency measures, in place for more than half of the country including Tokyo, ended Thursday following a steady fall in new caseloads over the past few weeks, helping to ease pressure on Japanese health care systems.

The lifting of the emergency marked a fresh start for some people.

Office worker Akifumi Sugihara, 46, said he is back to the train station for the first time in about a year. “I had been working from home for more than a year, and I came to the office in Tokyo as (the emergency) was lifted today," he said. "It’s really been a while. I feel it’s a new start.”

Another office worker, Kaori Hayashi, 37, said it was an ordinary Friday. “In my mind nothing really has changed," she said. "We still need to be careful. I will stay vigilant and carry on my life as usual.”

Japan is eager to expand social and economic activities while balancing the need to prevent another wave of infections as the weather turns cooler. Officials say the government still needs time to create more temporary COVID-19 treatment facilities and continue vaccinations to prepare for any future resurgence.

The emergency measures have mainly involved requests for eateries to curb alcohol and hours. They can now serve alcohol and operate an hour longer but still have to close at 9 p.m.

Daily reported cases have fallen to below 1,600 as of Wednesday nationwide — less than one-tenth of the mid-August peak of around 25,000. Experts attributed the declining numbers to the progress of vaccinations and to people increased their social distancing efforts after being alarmed by the collapse of medical systems during the summer.

Nearly more than 59% of Japanese people have been fully vaccinated. Japan has had about 1.69 million cases and 17,641 deaths from COVID-19.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Avoid Government Regulation

As if investing in the tech sector did not carry enough risk, there’s a new threat to the tech part of your portfolio. There is a growing sense that the United States Congress will seek to regulate some of the largest tech companies.

At this point, it looks like several of the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet/Google) may be the initial targets. Some regulation, particularly regarding data security and privacy – not to mention censorship - would be welcome. But we all know it’s not likely to stop there.

What will more extreme regulation look like? If the most vocal members of Congress hold sway, some of these companies may get broken up or face utility-like regulation. From an investment standpoint, it just adds uncertainty.

The good news is that the tech sector encompasses many companies that are likely to avoid government regulation. With areas like cybersecurity, support for remote work, and mobile gaming to continue to pick up steam, there are other areas that can help boost your portfolio.

And in this special presentation, we’ll give you seven of our picks for tech stocks that will avoid government regulation.

View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Avoid Government Regulation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.