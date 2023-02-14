



The cost of airfare and travel has risen so high that Frontier Airlines' $399 all-you-can-fly summer pass actually sounds sort of appealing. (Remember, you still have to factor in all of the budget airlines' upsells and discomfort.) While that pass may have its appeal, it's not your only way to save on air travel — and you don't have to wait until the summer to travel on a budget.

With Matt's Flights, you'll get alerted in your email inbox whenever there are mistake fares and big discounts on routes from your home airport. Just sign up, input your preferred airport, and wait for your opportunity to save.

Matt's Flights has been featured in The New York Times, Thrillist, and The Hustle because it really works. Each week, you'll get at least three deals in your inbox, plus an unlimited number of custom search requests guaranteed to find you the cheapest airfare for your travel needs. Whether you're looking for a little inspiration on where to go or need to get to Austin in September at the best price possible, Matt's Flights can help. You'll even get personal one-on-one flight and travel planning support from Matt, 24/7.

User Carolyn Campo saved $450 and wrote, "Always available. Always helpful. Great advice. Booked flights for much cheaper and more direct using this Matt's Flights. Very impressive service." Alison Summers adds, "Matt always gets back to you pronto. Amazing customer service. And he really knows the best prices!"

For a limited time, you can save big on Matt's Flights premium plans. Get a one-year subscription for 40% off $49 at just $29.99, a two-year subscription for 66% off $149 at just $49.99, or a lifetime subscription for 81% off $499 at just $89.99.

