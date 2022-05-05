QQQ   321.01 (-2.61%)
AAPL   161.57 (-2.68%)
MSFT   282.53 (-2.57%)
FB   215.88 (-3.37%)
GOOGL   2,376.25 (-2.82%)
AMZN   2,409.16 (-4.34%)
TSLA   923.68 (-3.04%)
NVDA   193.94 (-4.62%)
BABA   96.33 (-5.01%)
NIO   16.35 (-9.82%)
AMD   95.72 (-3.72%)
CGC   6.47 (-3.00%)
MU   72.20 (-1.93%)
T   19.83 (-0.60%)
GE   79.38 (-1.31%)
F   14.69 (-1.94%)
DIS   114.38 (-1.56%)
AMC   15.03 (-4.39%)
PFE   49.01 (-1.31%)
PYPL   87.51 (-5.62%)
NFLX   194.13 (-4.84%)
Travel Stock to Avoid Ahead of the Summer Months

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Marriot International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) are getting a small boost on a well-received first-quarter earnings and revenue beat. The stock was last seen up 1.2% at $175.21, and boasts a year-to-date lead of 6%. Investors might want to look before they leap however, as May tends to be a bearish month for the hotel concern.

In fact, MAR just showed up on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of the worst performing S&P 500 stocks in May, going back 10 years. According to this data, Marriot stock has only managed two positive monthly returns during this time span, and averaged a 2.5% drop. A similar move would put MAR back toward the $170 level, which is where the equity landed during yesterday's pre-earnings pullback. 

Short-term options traders have been much more bullish than usual, and an unwinding of sentiment could put additional pressure on MAR. The security's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio of 0.52 sits higher than just 6% of readings from the past year. In other words, there's been an incredible call-bias among these players. 

Analysts have been silent on Marriot stock, but most members of the brokerage bunch were already bullish, and a lack of post-earnings bull notes is telling. Of the 11 in  coverage, eight say "hold," compared to three "strong buy" ratings. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $178.05 is a slim 1.4% premium to current levels. 

 


