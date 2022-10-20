$200 OFF
S&P 500   3,728.17 (+0.89%)
DOW   30,766.72 (+1.13%)
QQQ   273.92 (+1.27%)
AAPL   145.29 (+0.99%)
MSFT   240.46 (+1.68%)
META   135.90 (+2.00%)
GOOGL   101.72 (+2.10%)
AMZN   117.60 (+2.20%)
TSLA   209.50 (-5.65%)
NVDA   126.58 (+5.04%)
NIO   11.36 (+4.03%)
BABA   74.55 (+4.60%)
AMD   59.78 (+4.46%)
T   17.07 (+9.85%)
MU   54.75 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.46 (+1.65%)
F   12.09 (-0.33%)
GE   71.44 (+1.29%)
DIS   99.52 (+0.54%)
AMC   6.29 (+2.95%)
PYPL   86.78 (+2.73%)
PFE   43.26 (+0.35%)
NFLX   270.50 (-0.69%)
Travelers Stock Ticks Higher After Upbeat Results

Wed., October 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Blue-chip insurance name Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) is up 2.5% at $171.19 at last check, after the company's strong third-quarter results. Travelers reported earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $9.20 billion, both of which beat analysts' estimates, though quarterly profits fell 20% amid hurricane-related claims and lower returns on investments. 

On the charts, TRV is eyeing its highest close since mid-August, breaking above a slew of long-term moving averages, including the 140-day trendline. It's also worth noting that the security's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 74.1 sits firmly in "overbought" territory, meaning a short-term dip could be coming soon. Year-to-date, the equity is up 9.9%. 

The brokerage bunch has yet to chime in with any adjustments today. Of the 12 analysts in coverage, 10 still carry a tepid "hold" or worse rating on Travelers stock. Plus, the 12-month consensus target price of $174.47 is a slim 1.5% premium to current levels.

Short-term options traders have favored calls lately. This is per TRV's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.80, which sits higher than just 26% of readings from the last 12 months.

 

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

