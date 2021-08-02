Treasury Department's borrowing plans assume debt-limit deal

Monday, August 2, 2021 | Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer


This May 4, 2021, photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington. The Treasury Department has unveiled plans to borrow $673 billion in the current quarter while employing emergency measures to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt. The department said Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 that its plans for borrowing in the July-September period assume Congress will pass either a suspension of the current debt limit or an increase in the limit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has unveiled plans to borrow $673 billion in the current quarter while employing emergency measures to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday announced a new round of measures to keep the government under the newly established debt limit, including halting investments in some pension funds for government workers.

The department said that its plans for borrowing in the July-September period assume Congress will pass either a suspension of the current debt limit or an increase in the limit.

The debt limit had been suspended for two years. That allowed the government to borrow as much as needed to pay bills and service its outstanding debt. But under legislation passed two years ago, the limit has gone back into effect at the level where the debt stood on Sunday — $28.4 trillion.

Yellen has said a failure to increase the debt limit would be catastrophic. She has said the emergency measures to keep the government from breaching the limit are expected to only last until this fall.

“I respectfully urge Congress to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as possible,” Yellen said in her letter Monday to congressional leaders.

She explained that she would stop investing funds into the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund that are not immediately needed to pay benefits. She said that she would take similar actions with a Postal Service fund and the Government Securities Investment Fund.

All of these actions have been taken by previous Treasury secretaries in debt-service standoffs with Congress. The law requires all funds not invested or removed from the pension funds be restored with interest once the debt limit has been raised or suspended.

Congress has always dealt with the debt limit before the government exhausted all of its maneuvering room. However, a 2011 standoff between Republicans in Congress and the Obama administration triggered the first-ever reduction in a portion of the government's credit rating by the Standard & Poor's rating agency.

The $673 billion that the government plans to borrow this quarter is down from an estimate of $821 billion it made for the quarter back on May 3. The government borrowed $319 billion in the April-June quarter.

The Treasury Department said it plans to borrow $703 billion in the October-December quarter, assuming that Congress has passed a new debt limit or suspension in coming weeks.


7 Low-Priced Dividend Stocks Under $10

The recent trading activity surrounding low-priced stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a reminder to investors of the high-risk nature involved with these stocks. Often when a stock trades for under $10 (also termed a penny stock), it is trading that low for a reason. The company may not be profitable, or in the case of GameStop, it finds itself with a business model that no longer fits with consumer trends.

But that’s not always the case. It is possible to find low-priced stocks, even penny stocks, that offer great value. This is particularly true if the stock offers investors a dividend. Dividend-earning stocks are a diversification source for a consumer’s portfolio, particularly if the dividend gets reinvested. It’s literally like paying yourself for owning the stock.

And the stocks in this presentation look ready also to deliver some additional stock price growth that can increase your total return.

View the "7 Low-Priced Dividend Stocks Under $10".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.