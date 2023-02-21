Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot 
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken's Shakedown?
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot 
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken's Shakedown?
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot 
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken's Shakedown?
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot 
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Escape the Coming Wall Street Meltdown (Ad)
Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken's Shakedown?
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule

Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military

Tue., February 21, 2023 | Fatima Hussein, Associated Press

President Vladimir Putin speaks in his annual televised New Year's message after a ceremony during a visit to the headquarters of the Southern Military District, at an unknown location in Russia, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Putin sent Russian forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and appears determined to prevail. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — American and allied sanctions and export controls are constraining Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine by degrading its military, a top Treasury Department official says.

Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo says in prepared remarks that as the war on Ukraine nears the one-year mark U.S. sanctions are proving to mount military losses as intended on the Kremlin and its military machine.

Adeyemo is set to deliver the speech Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

The financial penalties imposed by the U.S. and its allies “have degraded Russia’s ability to replace more than 9,000 pieces of military equipment lost since the start of the war,” Adeyemo says in the prepared remarks, adding, “Russia has also lost up to 50% of its tanks.”

More than 30 countries, including the U.S., the EU nations, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan and others — representing more than half the world’s economy — have imposed price caps on Russian oil and diesel, instituted export controls, frozen Russian Central Bank funds and restricted access to SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.

“While we have far more to do, we are succeeding in reversing the course of Russia’s budget and undercutting its military-industrial complex,” Adeyemo says.

Adeyemo's defense of sanctions effectiveness follows President Joe Biden's unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the Friday anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said after meeting Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

As the invasion enters its second year, the U.S. will intensify its efforts to boost sanctions, Adeyemo says in the prepared remarks, including cracking down on sanctions evasion and putting economic pressure on countries and firms that continue to do business with Russia.


He acknowledges recent reports that Russia's economy is performing better than expected. This year, its economy is projected to outperform the U.K.’s, growing 0.3% while the U.K. faces a 0.6% contraction, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“While Russia’s economic data appears to be better than many expected early in the conflict," Adeyemo says, "our actions are forcing the Kremlin to use its limited resources to prop up their economy at a time where they would rather be investing every dollar in their war machine.”

___

Follow the AP's coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Recent Videos

Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term
Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: