Trial begins for man in deadly 2018 California spa blast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trial has begun for a man on charges alleging he was responsible for a blast at a Southern California spa that killed an ex-girlfriend and injured two others when she opened a box rigged with an explosive.

Stephen Beal, 63, appeared in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday to face charges in the May 15, 2018, death of 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak, Southern California News Group reported.

“This is a case about infatuation, obsession and control,” U.S. Attorney Annamartine Salick said in opening statements. “When Ildiko rejected his infatuation and starting dating another man, the defendant realized he could not control her.”

Salick said Beal created a "plan to destroy her.”

The blast occurred at Krajnyak’s spa, Magyar Kozmetika, in Aliso Viejo. Two clients were injured, and the building was shattered. Body parts were found outside.

Beal has pleaded not guilty to use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, malicious destruction of a building resulting in death, and use of a destructive device during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Defense attorney Craig Harbaugh asserted the FBI was desperate to find the person responsible and made a snap judgment, focusing on Beal and ignoring other evidence and suspects.

“They started with a conclusion and worked their way backwards,” Harbaugh said.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.