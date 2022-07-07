×
Trial opens in deadly collapse of Italy's Morandi Bridge

Thursday, July 7, 2022 | Antonio Calanni And Nicole Winfield, Associated Press


Maria Grazia Lonigro, right, and Mimosa Burkina, mothers of Luigi Matti Altadonna and Admir two of the 43 victims greet each other outside the Genoa's Palace of Justice on opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday for the 2018 collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people.

The defendants include former executives and experts of the company that manages many of Italy’s bridges and highways, as well as former officials of the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

A huge section of the Morandi Bridge broke off during a violent rainstorm on Aug. 14, 2018, when highways were packed with vacationers, sending cars plunging into the dry riverbed below.

Prosecutors have alleged the defendants knew the bridge, which was built in the 1960s, was at risk of collapsing and that corners were cut on maintenance to save money.

The bridge’s designer had recommended regular upkeep to remove rust, especially due to the corrosive effect of moist air from the nearby Ligurian Sea, and maintenance to counter the effect of pollution on concrete.

In April, a Genoa judge approved plea bargain requests by both the highway company, Autostrade per Italia, and the Spea engineering company, to pay 29 million euros ($33 million) to the Italian government in exchange for avoiding a trial.

The lawyer for former Austostrade CEO Giovanni Castellucci, who is among the defendants, said the trial would show that the bridge collapsed not as a result of maintenance negligence but due to an original “construction defect.”

“This is why 43 people died in a terrifying and absurd way,” lawyer Giovanni Paolo Accinni told reporters Thursday outside the Genoa tribunal, the LaPresse news agency reported.

A replacement bridge, designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano, a Genoa native, features 43 lamps in memory of people who perished.

The governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, said the start of the trial was important for the region but also relatives of the 43 victims.


“Starting today, justice and truth are closer and we hope will arrive quickly,” Toti wrote on Facebook. “It's the only way to rebuild the trust between citizens and the state that collapsed on that Godforsaken Aug. 14.”

After the collapse, the Italian government forged a deal in which the Benetton fashion family agreed to sell its ownership stake in Autostrade.

___

Winfield reported from Rome.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

