TripAdvisor, Hyatt Hotels fall; Walmart, Cisco rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., up $1.48 to $55.73.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Inc., down 73 cents to $28.50.

The travel website operator reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Visa Inc., down $4.21 to $224.61.

The global payments processor and Amazon will allow customers to use Visa cards on Amazon sites worldwide without additional fees.

Tesla Inc., down $47.02 to $876.37.

U.S. safety regulators launched an investigation of the electric vehicle maker tied to complaints that its cars can stop for no apparent reason.

Walmart Inc., up $5.35 to $138.88.

The world’s largest retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Cheesecake Factory Inc., up 20 cents to $41.07.

The restaurant chain's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Hyatt Hotels Corp., down $4.48 to $102.10.

The hotel operator reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.61 to $46.07.

Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) 2.4 $41.02 +0.4% N/A 315.56 Hold $49.92 Hyatt Hotels (H) 2.2 $102.10 -4.2% N/A -26.05 Hold $87.11 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 3.4 $55.77 +2.8% 2.65% 20.73 Hold $63.56

