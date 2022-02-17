TripAdvisor, Hyatt Hotels fall; Walmart, Cisco rise

S&P 500   4,380.26 (-2.12%)
DOW   34,312.03 (-1.78%)
QQQ   345.45 (-2.97%)
AAPL   168.88 (-2.13%)
MSFT   290.73 (-2.93%)
FB   207.71 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,650.78 (-3.77%)
AMZN   3,093.05 (-2.18%)
TSLA   876.35 (-5.09%)
NVDA   245.07 (-7.56%)
BABA   124.43 (-0.90%)
NIO   24.72 (-3.48%)
AMD   112.37 (-4.52%)
CGC   8.15 (-6.86%)
MU   93.73 (-2.43%)
GE   98.46 (-2.91%)
T   23.76 (-0.75%)
F   17.54 (-2.61%)
DIS   152.95 (-2.17%)
AMC   18.94 (-3.71%)
PFE   48.90 (-1.57%)
ACB   4.38 (-6.81%)
BA   213.58 (-2.44%)
S&P 500   4,380.26 (-2.12%)
DOW   34,312.03 (-1.78%)
QQQ   345.45 (-2.97%)
AAPL   168.88 (-2.13%)
MSFT   290.73 (-2.93%)
FB   207.71 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,650.78 (-3.77%)
AMZN   3,093.05 (-2.18%)
TSLA   876.35 (-5.09%)
NVDA   245.07 (-7.56%)
BABA   124.43 (-0.90%)
NIO   24.72 (-3.48%)
AMD   112.37 (-4.52%)
CGC   8.15 (-6.86%)
MU   93.73 (-2.43%)
GE   98.46 (-2.91%)
T   23.76 (-0.75%)
F   17.54 (-2.61%)
DIS   152.95 (-2.17%)
AMC   18.94 (-3.71%)
PFE   48.90 (-1.57%)
ACB   4.38 (-6.81%)
BA   213.58 (-2.44%)
S&P 500   4,380.26 (-2.12%)
DOW   34,312.03 (-1.78%)
QQQ   345.45 (-2.97%)
AAPL   168.88 (-2.13%)
MSFT   290.73 (-2.93%)
FB   207.71 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,650.78 (-3.77%)
AMZN   3,093.05 (-2.18%)
TSLA   876.35 (-5.09%)
NVDA   245.07 (-7.56%)
BABA   124.43 (-0.90%)
NIO   24.72 (-3.48%)
AMD   112.37 (-4.52%)
CGC   8.15 (-6.86%)
MU   93.73 (-2.43%)
GE   98.46 (-2.91%)
T   23.76 (-0.75%)
F   17.54 (-2.61%)
DIS   152.95 (-2.17%)
AMC   18.94 (-3.71%)
PFE   48.90 (-1.57%)
ACB   4.38 (-6.81%)
BA   213.58 (-2.44%)
S&P 500   4,380.26 (-2.12%)
DOW   34,312.03 (-1.78%)
QQQ   345.45 (-2.97%)
AAPL   168.88 (-2.13%)
MSFT   290.73 (-2.93%)
FB   207.71 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,650.78 (-3.77%)
AMZN   3,093.05 (-2.18%)
TSLA   876.35 (-5.09%)
NVDA   245.07 (-7.56%)
BABA   124.43 (-0.90%)
NIO   24.72 (-3.48%)
AMD   112.37 (-4.52%)
CGC   8.15 (-6.86%)
MU   93.73 (-2.43%)
GE   98.46 (-2.91%)
T   23.76 (-0.75%)
F   17.54 (-2.61%)
DIS   152.95 (-2.17%)
AMC   18.94 (-3.71%)
PFE   48.90 (-1.57%)
ACB   4.38 (-6.81%)
BA   213.58 (-2.44%)

TripAdvisor, Hyatt Hotels fall; Walmart, Cisco rise

Thursday, February 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., up $1.48 to $55.73.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Inc., down 73 cents to $28.50.

The travel website operator reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Visa Inc., down $4.21 to $224.61.

The global payments processor and Amazon will allow customers to use Visa cards on Amazon sites worldwide without additional fees.

Tesla Inc., down $47.02 to $876.37.

U.S. safety regulators launched an investigation of the electric vehicle maker tied to complaints that its cars can stop for no apparent reason.

Walmart Inc., up $5.35 to $138.88.

The world’s largest retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Cheesecake Factory Inc., up 20 cents to $41.07.

The restaurant chain's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Hyatt Hotels Corp., down $4.48 to $102.10.

The hotel operator reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.61 to $46.07.

Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.


7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.

For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.

Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.

For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.

But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”

View the "7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)2.4$41.02+0.4%N/A315.56Hold$49.92
Hyatt Hotels (H)2.2$102.10-4.2%N/A-26.05Hold$87.11
Cisco Systems (CSCO)3.4$55.77+2.8%2.65%20.73Hold$63.56
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.