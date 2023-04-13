S&P 500   4,119.90 (+0.68%)
DOW   33,777.94 (+0.39%)
QQQ   315.98 (+0.94%)
AAPL   162.99 (+1.81%)
MSFT   286.42 (+1.03%)
META   218.81 (+2.25%)
GOOGL   106.67 (+1.94%)
AMZN   100.14 (+2.36%)
TSLA   183.69 (+1.74%)
NVDA   264.84 (-0.04%)
NIO   9.18 (+1.89%)
BABA   95.90 (+2.20%)
AMD   92.59 (+0.28%)
T   19.71 (-0.30%)
F   12.28 (-3.08%)
MU   61.15 (-1.31%)
CGC   1.55 (+1.97%)
GE   93.67 (-0.46%)
DIS   99.35 (+1.44%)
AMC   5.60 (+4.87%)
PFE   41.41 (+0.10%)
PYPL   75.13 (+2.22%)
NFLX   341.00 (+3.01%)
Triton Stock Peaks on $13.3 Billion Take-Private Deal

Wed., April 12, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) stock is up 32.4% to trade at $83.35 at last check, after news that Brookfield Infrastructure will buy the transport equipment leasing name and take it private for in a roughly $4.7 billion cash-and-stock deal, which is valued at $13.3 billion including debt.

Shares earlier surged to a record high of $83.45, blasting through recent pressure at the $64 region and several long-term moving averages. The security is today eyeing its fifth-straight daily win, as well as its biggest single-day percentage gain on record. In the last nine months, TRTN has added 54.6%.

Overall options volume is running at 37 times the intraday average, with 2,057 calls and 1,191 puts traded so far today. Most popular by far is the April 85 call, with new positions being opened there.

