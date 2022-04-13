Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order

S&P 500   4,439.24 (+0.95%)
DOW   34,471.60 (+0.73%)
QQQ   345.04 (+1.65%)
AAPL   170.55 (+1.72%)
MSFT   286.16 (+1.45%)
FB   215.72 (+0.74%)
GOOGL   2,599.99 (+1.79%)
AMZN   3,081.74 (+2.19%)
TSLA   1,009.66 (+2.30%)
NVDA   220.64 (+2.60%)
BABA   100.51 (+0.76%)
NIO   20.40 (+4.83%)
AMD   96.97 (+1.97%)
CGC   7.05 (+3.98%)
MU   72.83 (+1.21%)
T   19.39 (-0.87%)
GE   91.14 (+1.27%)
F   15.45 (+0.59%)
DIS   132.68 (+1.41%)
AMC   18.07 (+3.73%)
PFE   53.12 (+0.02%)
PYPL   103.95 (-3.97%)
BA   182.44 (+3.49%)
S&P 500   4,439.24 (+0.95%)
DOW   34,471.60 (+0.73%)
QQQ   345.04 (+1.65%)
AAPL   170.55 (+1.72%)
MSFT   286.16 (+1.45%)
FB   215.72 (+0.74%)
GOOGL   2,599.99 (+1.79%)
AMZN   3,081.74 (+2.19%)
TSLA   1,009.66 (+2.30%)
NVDA   220.64 (+2.60%)
BABA   100.51 (+0.76%)
NIO   20.40 (+4.83%)
AMD   96.97 (+1.97%)
CGC   7.05 (+3.98%)
MU   72.83 (+1.21%)
T   19.39 (-0.87%)
GE   91.14 (+1.27%)
F   15.45 (+0.59%)
DIS   132.68 (+1.41%)
AMC   18.07 (+3.73%)
PFE   53.12 (+0.02%)
PYPL   103.95 (-3.97%)
BA   182.44 (+3.49%)
S&P 500   4,439.24 (+0.95%)
DOW   34,471.60 (+0.73%)
QQQ   345.04 (+1.65%)
AAPL   170.55 (+1.72%)
MSFT   286.16 (+1.45%)
FB   215.72 (+0.74%)
GOOGL   2,599.99 (+1.79%)
AMZN   3,081.74 (+2.19%)
TSLA   1,009.66 (+2.30%)
NVDA   220.64 (+2.60%)
BABA   100.51 (+0.76%)
NIO   20.40 (+4.83%)
AMD   96.97 (+1.97%)
CGC   7.05 (+3.98%)
MU   72.83 (+1.21%)
T   19.39 (-0.87%)
GE   91.14 (+1.27%)
F   15.45 (+0.59%)
DIS   132.68 (+1.41%)
AMC   18.07 (+3.73%)
PFE   53.12 (+0.02%)
PYPL   103.95 (-3.97%)
BA   182.44 (+3.49%)
S&P 500   4,439.24 (+0.95%)
DOW   34,471.60 (+0.73%)
QQQ   345.04 (+1.65%)
AAPL   170.55 (+1.72%)
MSFT   286.16 (+1.45%)
FB   215.72 (+0.74%)
GOOGL   2,599.99 (+1.79%)
AMZN   3,081.74 (+2.19%)
TSLA   1,009.66 (+2.30%)
NVDA   220.64 (+2.60%)
BABA   100.51 (+0.76%)
NIO   20.40 (+4.83%)
AMD   96.97 (+1.97%)
CGC   7.05 (+3.98%)
MU   72.83 (+1.21%)
T   19.39 (-0.87%)
GE   91.14 (+1.27%)
F   15.45 (+0.59%)
DIS   132.68 (+1.41%)
AMC   18.07 (+3.73%)
PFE   53.12 (+0.02%)
PYPL   103.95 (-3.97%)
BA   182.44 (+3.49%)

Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | Paul J. Weber, Associated Press


A long line of trucks is seeing stalled at the Zaragoza International Bridge, one of two ports of entry in Ciudad Juarez going into the U.S.on April 12, 2022. The truckers blocked both north and south bound commercial lanes in protest after they have seen prolonged processing times implemented by Gov. Abbott which they say have increased from 2-3 hours up to 14 hours in the last few days. (Omar Ornelas /The El Paso Times via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — One of the busiest trade ports on the U.S.-Mexico border remained effectively closed Wednesday as frustration and traffic snarls mounted over new orders by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring extra inspections of commercial trucks as part of the Republican’s sprawling border security operation.

Since Monday, Mexican truckers have blocked the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest after Abbott last week directed state troopers to stop and inspect trucks coming into Texas. Unusually long backups — some lasting 12 hours or longer — have stacked up elsewhere along Texas’ roughly 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) border.

Not even a week into the inspections, the Mexican government said that Abbott’s order was causing “serious damage” to trade, and that cross-border traffic had plummeted to a third of normal levels. On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki called Abbott's order “unnecessary and redundant."

The gridlock is the fallout of an initiative that Abbott says is needed to curb human trafficking and the flow of drugs. But critics question how the inspections are meeting that objective, while business owners and experts complain of financial losses and warn U.S. grocery shoppers could notice shortages as soon as this week.

Frustration is also spreading within members of Abbott's own party: Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a Republican, called the inspections a “catastrophic policy” that is forcing some trucks to reroute hundreds of miles to Arizona.

“I do describe it as a crisis, because this is not the normal way of doing business,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, whose county includes the bridge in Pharr. “You’re talking about billions of dollars. When you stop that process, I mean, there are many, many, many, many people that are affected.”

The shutdowns and slowdowns have set off some of widest backlash to date of Abbott’s multibillion-dollar border operation, which the two-term governor has made the cornerstone of his administration. Texas already has thousands of state troopers and National Guard members on the border and has converted prisons into jails for migrants arrested on state trespassing charges.

Abbott warned last week that inspections would “dramatically slow” border traffic, but he hasn't addressed the backups or port shutdowns since then. His office didn't reply to a message seeking comment left Tuesday, but the governor planned a press conference for Wednesday afternoon in Laredo.

The disruptions at some of the world's busiest international trade ports could pose economic and political threats to Abbott, who is seeking a third term in November. Democrat Beto O'Rourke, the former presidential candidate who is running against Abbott for governor, said during a stop in Pharr on Tuesday that the inspections were doing nothing to halt the flow of migrants and were worsening supply chain issues.

He was joined by Joe Arevalo, owner of Keystone Cold, a cold-storage warehouse on the border. He said that although Texas state troopers have always inspected some trucks crossing the border “they’ve never, ever, ever held up a complete system or a complete supply chain.”

An estimated 3,000 trucks cross the Pharr bridge on a normal day, according to the National Freight Transportation Chamber. The Pharr bridge is the largest land port for produce, such as leafy green vegetables, entering the U.S.

Mexico supplies about two-thirds of the produce sold in Texas.

“We’re living through a nightmare, and we’re already suffering through a very delicate supply chain from the pandemic and to try to regrow the business," Arevalo said.

The additional inspections are conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which said that as of Monday, it had inspected more than 3,400 commercial vehicles and placed more than 800 “out of service” for violations that included defective brakes, tires and lighting. It made no mention of whether the truck inspections had turned up migrants or drugs.

The order's impact quickly spread beyond Texas: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials confirmed Tuesday that there was another blockade at the Mexican customs facility at the Santa Teresa port of entry in southern New Mexico, not far from El Paso. Those protests are misguided since New Mexico has nothing to do with Texas' inspection policies, said Jerry Pacheco, executive director of the International Business Accelerator and president of the Border Industrial Association.

He said the protests were costing businesses millions of dollars a day.

“Everybody down here is on a just-in-time inventory system,” Pancheo said. “It’s going to affect all of us, all of us in the United States. Your car parts are going to be delivered late, your computer — if you ordered a Dell or HP tablet, those are going to be disrupted."

Ed Anderson, a professor at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, compared the disruptions to those caused by February's trucker blockade in Canada that forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production. During that protest, trucks looking for other entries to cross into the U.S. wound up causing congestion at other bridges, a scenario that Anderson said might now be repeated on the southern border.

Anderson said consumers would likely begin noticing the effects by the end of this week, if not sooner.

“Either prices are going to spike or shelves are going to be low," he said.

____

Associated Press reporters Acacia Coronado. Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Mark Stevenson in Mexico City contributed to this report.

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.