S&P 500   3,387.27 (+0.50%)
DOW   29,349.38 (+0.40%)
QQQ   236.96 (+0.95%)
AAPL   323.23 (+1.33%)
FB   217.67 (-0.06%)
MSFT   187.29 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   1,525.81 (+0.42%)
AMZN   2,173.68 (+0.84%)
CGC   21.84 (-0.46%)
BABA   222.36 (+0.83%)
MU   59.99 (+3.86%)
GE   12.61 (-1.10%)
TSLA   910.08 (+6.02%)
AMD   58.84 (+3.43%)
T   38.44 (+0.47%)
ACB   1.71 (+4.28%)
PRI   136.15 (+0.39%)
BAC   34.77 (+1.43%)
DIS   141.36 (+1.60%)
GILD   67.40 (+0.58%)
S&P 500   3,387.27 (+0.50%)
DOW   29,349.38 (+0.40%)
QQQ   236.96 (+0.95%)
AAPL   323.23 (+1.33%)
FB   217.67 (-0.06%)
MSFT   187.29 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   1,525.81 (+0.42%)
AMZN   2,173.68 (+0.84%)
CGC   21.84 (-0.46%)
BABA   222.36 (+0.83%)
MU   59.99 (+3.86%)
GE   12.61 (-1.10%)
TSLA   910.08 (+6.02%)
AMD   58.84 (+3.43%)
T   38.44 (+0.47%)
ACB   1.71 (+4.28%)
PRI   136.15 (+0.39%)
BAC   34.77 (+1.43%)
DIS   141.36 (+1.60%)
GILD   67.40 (+0.58%)
S&P 500   3,387.27 (+0.50%)
DOW   29,349.38 (+0.40%)
QQQ   236.96 (+0.95%)
AAPL   323.23 (+1.33%)
FB   217.67 (-0.06%)
MSFT   187.29 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   1,525.81 (+0.42%)
AMZN   2,173.68 (+0.84%)
CGC   21.84 (-0.46%)
BABA   222.36 (+0.83%)
MU   59.99 (+3.86%)
GE   12.61 (-1.10%)
TSLA   910.08 (+6.02%)
AMD   58.84 (+3.43%)
T   38.44 (+0.47%)
ACB   1.71 (+4.28%)
PRI   136.15 (+0.39%)
BAC   34.77 (+1.43%)
DIS   141.36 (+1.60%)
GILD   67.40 (+0.58%)
S&P 500   3,387.27 (+0.50%)
DOW   29,349.38 (+0.40%)
QQQ   236.96 (+0.95%)
AAPL   323.23 (+1.33%)
FB   217.67 (-0.06%)
MSFT   187.29 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   1,525.81 (+0.42%)
AMZN   2,173.68 (+0.84%)
CGC   21.84 (-0.46%)
BABA   222.36 (+0.83%)
MU   59.99 (+3.86%)
GE   12.61 (-1.10%)
TSLA   910.08 (+6.02%)
AMD   58.84 (+3.43%)
T   38.44 (+0.47%)
ACB   1.71 (+4.28%)
PRI   136.15 (+0.39%)
BAC   34.77 (+1.43%)
DIS   141.36 (+1.60%)
GILD   67.40 (+0.58%)
Log in

Trump admin delays banking law overhaul by 30 days

Posted on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 By The Associated Press

Joseph M. Otting
In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo Joseph M. Otting speaks after his swearing in ceremony as Comptroller of the Currency, at the Treasury Department in Washington. The Trump administration gave into public and banking industry pressure Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, announcing it would extend the comment period on its overhaul of a critical banking law by 30 days. The 30-day extension goes against what Otting told reporters and members of Congress last month that an extension on public comment period was not up for debate. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The Trump administration gave into public and banking industry pressure Wednesday, announcing it would extend the comment period on its overhaul of a critical banking law by 30 days.

The 30-day extension goes against what Joseph Otting, the Comptroller of the Currency, told reporters and members of Congress last month that an extension on public comment period was not up for debate.

Otting and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. have proposed a massive overhaul of the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1970s law that is designed to keep banks from discriminating against the poor and by extension, racial and ethnic minorities.

The overhaul is expansive, and Otting had originally proposed a 60-day public comment period on the law before it got finalized. Typically, large overhauls are given 90 days.

Even the banking industry, which is generally in favor of the changes, felt the 60-day comment period was too short. Democrats and their community group allies have been generally against Otting's proposals.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel