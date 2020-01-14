Trump administration signals compromise on gas mileage rules

S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
GE   12.03 (-0.74%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
PRI   128.62 (-0.41%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
GE   12.03 (-0.74%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
PRI   128.62 (-0.41%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
GE   12.03 (-0.74%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
PRI   128.62 (-0.41%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
GE   12.03 (-0.74%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
PRI   128.62 (-0.41%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
Log in

Trump administration signals compromise on gas mileage rules

Posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 By Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The Trump administration is signaling that it could increase fuel economy standards, possibly compromising on its push to freeze them at 2020 levels.

In one of the administration's hardest-fought battles to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations, two federal agencies submitted a final rule on gas mileage and greenhouse gas emissions on Tuesday.

But they would not give details until the rule is reviewed and formally published by the Office of Management and Budget.

Still, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a statement that it believes the rule, done jointly with the Environmental Protection Agency, will improve gas mileage and reduce emissions from the U.S. fleet of new vehicles.

The statement also said the rule would make new vehicles more affordable for Americans, thereby putting more new vehicles on the road that are safer than the ones they replaced.

“When finalized, this rule will be a win for all Americans,” the statement said.


More on MarketBeat
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own
15 REITS Analysts Can15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel