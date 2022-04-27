Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine

S&P 500   4,213.27 (+0.91%)
DOW   33,545.52 (+0.92%)
QQQ   319.22 (+0.66%)
AAPL   157.62 (+0.52%)
MSFT   287.61 (+6.44%)
FB   171.92 (-4.99%)
GOOGL   2,286.64 (-3.64%)
AMZN   2,781.64 (-0.22%)
TSLA   892.78 (+1.87%)
NVDA   186.73 (-0.61%)
BABA   87.55 (+4.24%)
NIO   17.05 (+4.22%)
AMD   86.10 (+1.10%)
CGC   5.32 (+0.38%)
MU   66.91 (-0.25%)
T   19.24 (-0.31%)
GE   79.75 (-1.04%)
F   14.89 (+1.22%)
DIS   115.65 (-0.10%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.64 (+1.24%)
PYPL   83.48 (-0.26%)
NFLX   190.21 (-4.13%)
S&P 500   4,213.27 (+0.91%)
DOW   33,545.52 (+0.92%)
QQQ   319.22 (+0.66%)
AAPL   157.62 (+0.52%)
MSFT   287.61 (+6.44%)
FB   171.92 (-4.99%)
GOOGL   2,286.64 (-3.64%)
AMZN   2,781.64 (-0.22%)
TSLA   892.78 (+1.87%)
NVDA   186.73 (-0.61%)
BABA   87.55 (+4.24%)
NIO   17.05 (+4.22%)
AMD   86.10 (+1.10%)
CGC   5.32 (+0.38%)
MU   66.91 (-0.25%)
T   19.24 (-0.31%)
GE   79.75 (-1.04%)
F   14.89 (+1.22%)
DIS   115.65 (-0.10%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.64 (+1.24%)
PYPL   83.48 (-0.26%)
NFLX   190.21 (-4.13%)
S&P 500   4,213.27 (+0.91%)
DOW   33,545.52 (+0.92%)
QQQ   319.22 (+0.66%)
AAPL   157.62 (+0.52%)
MSFT   287.61 (+6.44%)
FB   171.92 (-4.99%)
GOOGL   2,286.64 (-3.64%)
AMZN   2,781.64 (-0.22%)
TSLA   892.78 (+1.87%)
NVDA   186.73 (-0.61%)
BABA   87.55 (+4.24%)
NIO   17.05 (+4.22%)
AMD   86.10 (+1.10%)
CGC   5.32 (+0.38%)
MU   66.91 (-0.25%)
T   19.24 (-0.31%)
GE   79.75 (-1.04%)
F   14.89 (+1.22%)
DIS   115.65 (-0.10%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.64 (+1.24%)
PYPL   83.48 (-0.26%)
NFLX   190.21 (-4.13%)
S&P 500   4,213.27 (+0.91%)
DOW   33,545.52 (+0.92%)
QQQ   319.22 (+0.66%)
AAPL   157.62 (+0.52%)
MSFT   287.61 (+6.44%)
FB   171.92 (-4.99%)
GOOGL   2,286.64 (-3.64%)
AMZN   2,781.64 (-0.22%)
TSLA   892.78 (+1.87%)
NVDA   186.73 (-0.61%)
BABA   87.55 (+4.24%)
NIO   17.05 (+4.22%)
AMD   86.10 (+1.10%)
CGC   5.32 (+0.38%)
MU   66.91 (-0.25%)
T   19.24 (-0.31%)
GE   79.75 (-1.04%)
F   14.89 (+1.22%)
DIS   115.65 (-0.10%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.64 (+1.24%)
PYPL   83.48 (-0.26%)
NFLX   190.21 (-4.13%)

Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. A New York judge has found former president Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has appealed a New York judge’s decision to hold the former president in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to comply with a subpoena for evidence in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into his business dealings.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court — the second time in two months that Trump has sought to overturn Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling against him in a subpoena matter.

In court papers, Habba questioned the legal basis for Engoron's contempt ruling Monday, arguing that Trump had responded properly to the subpoena and that Attorney General Letitia James’ office failed to show his conduct “was calculated to defeat, impair, impede, or prejudice” its investigation.

James’ office refused to engage in “good-faith discussions” before seeking to have Trump fined, Habba argued. In a statement after the ruling Monday, Habba said: “All documents responsive to the subpoena were produced to the attorney general months ago.”

In a statement Wednesday, James said Engoron's order was clear on Trump being in contempt of court.

“We’ve seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization,” James said. "This time is no different.”

In another subpoena fight, Trump is challenging Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling requiring that he answer questions under oath. James has said that the probe uncovered evidence that Trump may have misstated the value of assets like skyscrapers and golf courses for more than a decade. Oral arguments in that appeal are scheduled for May 11.

Along with its subpoena for Trump's testimony, James' office issued a subpoena for numerous documents, including paperwork and communications pertaining to his financial statements, financing and debt for a Chicago hotel project and development plans for his Seven Springs Estate north of New York City, and even communications with Forbes magazine, where he sought to burnish his image as a wealthy businessman.


James, a Democrat, asked Engoron to hold Trump in contempt after he failed to produce any documents by a March 31 court deadline. In his ruling, Engoron said that Trump and his lawyers not only failed to meet the deadline, but also failed to document the steps they had taken to search for the documents.

Instead, “Trump produced 16 pages of boilerplate objections and a four-page affirmation by counsel that states, summarily, that Mr. Trump was unable to locate any responsive documents in his custody,” Engoron said in a written version of his ruling. “The affirmation fails to identify what search methods were employed, where they were employed, by whom they were employed, and where such searches took place.”

Habba, arguing at a hearing Monday, insisted that she went to great lengths to comply with the subpoena, even traveling to Trump's home in Florida to ask him specifically whether he had in his possession any documents that would be responsive to the demand.

Habba noted that Trump does not send emails or text messages and has no work computer “at home or anywhere else.” She described the search for documents as “diligent," but Engoron took issue with the lack of detail in her written response to the subpoena and questioned why it didn’t include an affidavit from Trump himself.

“You can’t just stand here and say I searched this and that," Engoron said.

Trump, a Republican, is suing James in federal court in an effort to stop her investigation. He recently labeled her an “operative for the Democrat Party” and said her investigation and a parallel criminal probe overseen by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, another Democrat, are “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”

Bragg said this month that the three-year-old criminal investigation he inherited in January from his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., is continuing “without fear or favor” despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership. Trump's lawyers contend that James is using her civil investigation to gain access to information that could then be used against him in the criminal probe.

So far, the district attorney's investigation has resulted only in tax fraud charges against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg relating to lucrative fringe benefits such as rent, car payments and school tuition. The company and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty.

James’ investigation is covering much of the same ground, focusing in part on what the attorney general said is a pattern of misleading banks and tax authorities about the value of his properties.

Assistant Attorney General Andrew Amer told Engoron that the probe was being hampered “because we don’t have evidence from the person at the top of this organization.” He said the failure to turn documents over in response to the subpoena was “effectively Mr. Trump thumbing his nose at this court’s order.”

___

Associated Press reporter Larry Neumeister contributed to this report.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.