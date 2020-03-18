Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing

A worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in a playground in the central Israeli city of Bat Yam, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Israel braced for its first fatalities as the number of coronavirus cases spiked by 25% on Wednesday. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Commuters travel by train in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Spain will mobilize 200 billion euros or the equivalent to one fifth of the country's annual output in loans, credit guarantees and subsidies for workers and vulnerable citizens, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Tuesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A woman and her child wear medical masks walk inside the Komsomolskaya Metro (subway) station in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Authorities in Russia are taking vast measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the country. The measures include closing the border for all foreigners, shutting down schools for three weeks, sweeping testing and urging people to stay home. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Workers sprays disinfectant at the Kong Miao Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Indonesia's capital city announced a lockdown of all tourist destinations and entertainment as well as the closing of all of its public schools amid the global outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020, migrants on a roof of a temporary detention center shout freedom slogans during a protest at the Aluche CIE in Madrid, Spain. The CIEs are meant to hold adult migrants whose return to their home countries is guaranteed under Spain's agreements with countries such as Morocco and Algeria. The migrants are held for a maximum of 60 days but many of them end up being released after that period if the deportation doesn't happen. Human right groups call for the release of detained migrants and the cessation of all new internments given the current border restrictions since the COVID-19 outbreak. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. The banner reads in Spanish "Freedom". (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A man walks on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that for 15 days people will be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work or taking a walk. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A woman wearing a protective mask steps out Schuman metro station near the EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Belgium has ordered further lockdown measures starting Wednesday, following in the steps of European neighbors Italy, Spain and France amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Passengers play their smart phones as they wait at an empty hall inside Sheremetyevo international airport outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Authorities in Russia are taking vast measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the country. The measures include closing the border for all foreigners, shutting down schools for three weeks, sweeping testing and urging people to stay home. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
A women rides a bicycle past a long line of trucks that wait to be checked at the border with Poland near Nachod, Czech Republic, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia renewed border checks after barring foreigners from entry but allowing cargo transports to continue. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Passengers play their smart phones as they wait at an empty hall inside Sheremetyevo international airport outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Authorities in Russia are taking vast measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the country. The measures include closing the border for all foreigners, shutting down schools for three weeks, sweeping testing and urging people to stay home. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
A masked woman takes a walk along the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that for 15 days people will be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work or taking a walk. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A worker cleans up in front of the Palazzo hotel as a sign warns to avoid contact with sick people after casinos have been ordered to shut down along the Las Vegas Strip due to the coronavirus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Crew members of the Braemar cruise ship hold up a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "I love you Cuba," while docked at the port in Mariel, Cuba, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Weeks after the ship was blocked from disembarking at several ports in the Caribbean due to fears of passengers with possible COVID-19 symptoms, Cuban authorities will assist hundreds of passengers stranded on the boat to disembark to be evacuated to their home countries. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (Ramon Espinosa/Pool Photo via AP)
A border patrol agent walks along a border wall separating Tijuana, Mexico, from San Diego, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A food delivery person rides his bicycle in an empty street, in Rome, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A traveler dressed in protective gear passes a mural on the way to the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travelers take action to fend off coronavirus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday invoked emergency authority to marshal industry to fight the coronavirus, as the economic fallout from the crisis mounted with word that nearly the entire U.S. auto industry is shutting down its North American factories to protect workers.
On a day of head-spinning developments:
— Stocks tumbled again on Wall Street on fears of a prolonged recession, falling so fast they triggered another automatic trading halt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,300 points, or over 6 percent, and has now lost nearly all of the big gains it had posted since Trump's inauguration. Oil dropped below $21 per barrel for the first time since 2002.
— More borders slammed shut across Europe and North America, with the U.S. and Canada closing their boundaries to all but essential travel and Trump saying he plans to assert extraordinary powers to immediately turn back to Mexico anyone who crosses over the southern border illegally.
— The White House pressed Congress to swiftly pass a potentially $1 trillion rescue package to prop up the economy and speed relief checks to Americans in a matter of weeks.
Calling himself a “wartime president,” Trump invoked the Defense Production Act of 1950 to steer industrial output and overcome shortages of face masks, ventilators and other supplies as hospitals brace for an expected onslaught of cases.
The Korean War-era law gives the president extraordinary authority to compel industries to expand production and turn out vital materials. It was most recently used after the 2017 Puerto Rico hurricane to speed up contracts for food and other necessities.
"It's a war," Trump said, likening the anti-coronavirus efforts to measures taken during World War II and warning of national sacrifices ahead.
The virus has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed over 8,700. The United Nations warned that the crisis could lead to the loss of nearly 25 million jobs around the world.
Theodore Peck, who owns a Brooklyn coffee shop and bakery, was in quarantine at home as a precaution when New York City this week ordered all bars and restaurants to close except for takeout. He had to shut down his business and lay off all his workers.
“My life's work is being ... you know, destroyed, like picked over,” he said.
Peck lamented that he didn't even get the chance to say goodbye to 22 of his employees.
Around the globe, officials took increasingly drastic measures to fight the epidemic and the threat of a recession, in some cases using emergency powers.
California's governor warned that martial law could be imposed. The mayor of New York said the city's 8.6 million residents should be prepared for a lockdown. Czech authorities used emergency powers to raid a warehouse and seize hundreds of thousands of face masks. And Hong Kong widened the use of electronic wristbands that monitor people under self-quarantine.
With a growing number of Americans thrown out of work by the near-shutdown of much of the U.S. economy, Trump also said the Housing and Urban Development Department will suspend foreclosures and evictions from public housing.
The Trump administration's plan for issuing relief checks to Americans calls for the payment of $500 billion in two installments over the next two months. The amounts have yet to be decided but would be based on income and family size.
Travis Tolin, a Seattle-area tattoo artist, lost his only source of income when the shop he works for shut down. He took to Facebook to ask friends for moral support.
“We’re all going to be struggling for a bit so all I ask is that you support small businesses if you’re fortunate enough to still be working, buy prints, music, jewelry, anything they have available,” Tolin said. “We will all get through this!!”
Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, along with Honda and Toyota, said they will shut down all of their factories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The closing of Detroit's Big Three alone will idle about 150,000 workers, who are likely to receive supplemental pay in addition to unemployment benefits.
At GM’s pickup truck assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, workers have been fearful since the virus surfaced in the U.S., said Tommy Wolikow, who has two young daughters.
“That’s the thing that I was scared the most about, being the one to bring it home to them,” he said.
The U.S. reported more than 7,700 coronavirus cases and at least 138 deaths, about half of them in Washington state, where dozens of residents from a suburban Seattle nursing home have died.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida announced that he was the first member of Congress to test positive for the virus. Other members of Congress have self-quarantined, but none have reported positive test results.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who last week announced he tested positive, is sharing his experience in a daily YouTube diary and on Twitter as he runs the city from home isolation. His wife and children are staying with relatives.
“The longer I live with COVID-19, the more I understand just how crucial social distancing is,” Suarez wrote.
The Census Bureau suspended field operations for two weeks, acting just a week after starting its once-a-decade count for most of the U.S.
Some bright spots emerged: Wuhan, the locked-down Chinese city where the virus was first detected in late December, reported just one new case for a second straight day. The situation had improved enough that China even sent medical supplies to hard-hit France, returning a favor done by the French weeks ago.
But in a grim illustration of the epidemic's shifting center of gravity, the death toll in Italy was close to overtaking China's. Italy had more than 2,900 dead after a record one-day total of 475; China's overall toll was around 3,200. Iran has also been hit hard, with more than 1,100 deaths.
Though global infections surpassed 200,000, more than 83,000 people have recovered from the virus, which causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough in most cases. Severe illness is more likely in the elderly and those with existing health problems.
Scientists have no doubt the true number of people infected is higher than reported because of the possibility that many mild cases have gone unrecognized or unrecorded, and because of the lag in large-scale testing in the U.S.
In the first breakdown of its kind in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the nation's coronavirus deaths so far mirror what has been reported in other countries, with about 4 out of 5 fatalities occurring in people 65 and older, and no deaths in children.
The coronavirus is present in all 50 states after West Virginia reported its first infection.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that residents should be prepared for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order within days — a near-lockdown like the one covering almost 7 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area. In the most sweeping measure of its kind in the U.S., they are allowed to leave their homes only for food, medicine or exercise.
Meanwhile, miles-long traffic jams spread at border crossings around Europe after leaders closed international boundaries to nonessential traffic. Tens of thousands of people struggled to return home amid the closed crossings and dramatic cuts in airline flights.
Scientists in China reported disappointing results from the first study completed on a potential COVID-19 treatment. A combination of two antiviral drugs used now to treat HIV did not resolve symptoms quicker than usual care in a study of 199 hospitalized, severely ill patients. The findings were reported Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
___
Associated Press reporters around the world contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
___
Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
___
The headline has been corrected to say 200,000 virus cases, not deaths.
Companies Mentioned in This Article