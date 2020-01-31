S&P 500   3,225.52 (-1.77%)
DOW   28,256.03 (-2.09%)
QQQ   219.07 (-1.59%)
AAPL   309.51 (-4.43%)
FB   201.91 (-3.64%)
MSFT   170.23 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   1,432.78 (-1.48%)
AMZN   2,008.72 (+7.38%)
CGC   22.55 (-3.43%)
NVDA   236.43 (-3.82%)
BABA   206.59 (-0.95%)
MU   53.09 (-3.53%)
GE   12.45 (-2.20%)
TSLA   650.57 (+1.52%)
AMD   47.00 (-3.65%)
T   37.62 (+0.51%)
ACB   1.89 (-2.58%)
F   8.82 (-0.23%)
NFLX   345.09 (-0.76%)
PRI   118.56 (-2.32%)
BAC   32.83 (-1.94%)
DIS   138.31 (+0.36%)
GILD   63.20 (-1.30%)
Trump order seeks to reduce online sales of counterfeits

Posted on Friday, January 31st, 2020 By Joseph Pisani, AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that his administration hopes will cut down on the number of counterfeits sold online.

Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, also urged websites such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart.com to do more to combat the sale of phony goods online.

Counterfeiters typically get their products on popular sites by using third-party marketplaces, where sellers can create an account and list their goods for sale.

The order signed Friday asks the Department of Homeland Security to enforce the law and make sure companies that sell products from overseas aren't shipping counterfeits. It also asks DHS to list companies it suspects of trying to import goods to the U.S., even though they have already been banned from doing so.

Fake products hurt the economy and could be dangerous to shoppers, since they may end up purchasing contaminated beauty products or fake pharmaceuticals that use hazardous ingredients, Navarro noted in a call with reporters.

DHS said that it made nearly 34,000 seizures of fake goods in 2018, a 10-fold increase from 2000.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
eBay (EBAY)$33.56-4.3%1.67%16.06Hold$41.38

