Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort

S&P 500   4,577.11 (-1.84%)
DOW   35,368.47 (-1.51%)
QQQ   370.55 (-2.49%)
AAPL   169.80 (-1.89%)
MSFT   302.65 (-2.43%)
FB   318.15 (-4.14%)
GOOGL   2,719.96 (-2.50%)
AMZN   3,178.35 (-1.99%)
TSLA   1,030.51 (-1.82%)
NVDA   259.03 (-3.86%)
BABA   128.60 (-2.26%)
NIO   29.61 (-4.33%)
AMD   131.93 (-3.62%)
CGC   7.78 (-7.38%)
MU   92.87 (-4.61%)
GE   102.89 (-0.26%)
T   27.31 (+0.48%)
F   24.38 (-3.22%)
DIS   152.27 (+0.22%)
AMC   18.84 (-8.41%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.53%)
ACB   5.11 (-7.26%)
BA   225.01 (-0.42%)
S&P 500   4,577.11 (-1.84%)
DOW   35,368.47 (-1.51%)
QQQ   370.55 (-2.49%)
AAPL   169.80 (-1.89%)
MSFT   302.65 (-2.43%)
FB   318.15 (-4.14%)
GOOGL   2,719.96 (-2.50%)
AMZN   3,178.35 (-1.99%)
TSLA   1,030.51 (-1.82%)
NVDA   259.03 (-3.86%)
BABA   128.60 (-2.26%)
NIO   29.61 (-4.33%)
AMD   131.93 (-3.62%)
CGC   7.78 (-7.38%)
MU   92.87 (-4.61%)
GE   102.89 (-0.26%)
T   27.31 (+0.48%)
F   24.38 (-3.22%)
DIS   152.27 (+0.22%)
AMC   18.84 (-8.41%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.53%)
ACB   5.11 (-7.26%)
BA   225.01 (-0.42%)
S&P 500   4,577.11 (-1.84%)
DOW   35,368.47 (-1.51%)
QQQ   370.55 (-2.49%)
AAPL   169.80 (-1.89%)
MSFT   302.65 (-2.43%)
FB   318.15 (-4.14%)
GOOGL   2,719.96 (-2.50%)
AMZN   3,178.35 (-1.99%)
TSLA   1,030.51 (-1.82%)
NVDA   259.03 (-3.86%)
BABA   128.60 (-2.26%)
NIO   29.61 (-4.33%)
AMD   131.93 (-3.62%)
CGC   7.78 (-7.38%)
MU   92.87 (-4.61%)
GE   102.89 (-0.26%)
T   27.31 (+0.48%)
F   24.38 (-3.22%)
DIS   152.27 (+0.22%)
AMC   18.84 (-8.41%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.53%)
ACB   5.11 (-7.26%)
BA   225.01 (-0.42%)
S&P 500   4,577.11 (-1.84%)
DOW   35,368.47 (-1.51%)
QQQ   370.55 (-2.49%)
AAPL   169.80 (-1.89%)
MSFT   302.65 (-2.43%)
FB   318.15 (-4.14%)
GOOGL   2,719.96 (-2.50%)
AMZN   3,178.35 (-1.99%)
TSLA   1,030.51 (-1.82%)
NVDA   259.03 (-3.86%)
BABA   128.60 (-2.26%)
NIO   29.61 (-4.33%)
AMD   131.93 (-3.62%)
CGC   7.78 (-7.38%)
MU   92.87 (-4.61%)
GE   102.89 (-0.26%)
T   27.31 (+0.48%)
F   24.38 (-3.22%)
DIS   152.27 (+0.22%)
AMC   18.84 (-8.41%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.53%)
ACB   5.11 (-7.26%)
BA   225.01 (-0.42%)

Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | Bernard Condon, Associated Press


In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, the entrance to the Trump National Doral resort is shown in Doral, Fla. Donald Trump plans to build thousands of new luxury homes at his struggling Doral golf club in hopes of reviving the fortunes of the Miami-area property. The club is the biggest revenue generator in his golf business, but has suffered from a one-two punch of a divisive presidency that led groups to cancel events followed by coronavirus shutdowns. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump plans to build 2,300 luxury homes at his Doral golf resort in the Miami area, part of a flurry of recent moves to revive a family business suffering from the one-two punch of a divisive presidency and coronavirus shutdowns.

In a news release Monday, the 45th president called the plans for his sprawling Trump National Doral resort “perhaps the most exciting development in the country” but was short on details such as the size of the homes and what they may cost. The release said the plans called for the construction of retail and commercial space as well.

Though The Doral is Trump’s biggest revenue generator among his 17 golf properties though it has been a drain on the business in recent years.

In 2019, Trump announced plans to hold the global meeting of Group of Seven leaders at the resort, a potential big money maker for hosts. But he had to cancel after a bipartisan outcry over self-dealing and a possible violation of a constitutional ban on presidents receiving gifts or payments from foreign leaders.

The resort had hoped to regain ground after the PGA and other organizations pulled events there, but finances have only gotten worse since. Revenue plunged more than by $33 million over the next two years, down more than 40%, according to financial statements filed with a federal government ethics office. As of last year, the Trump company had $125 million borrowed on the property.

The Trump Organization did not reply to a request for comment.

The Trump Organization’s plans for Doral are part of a string of recent business moves after months of relative quiet.

In September, several news outlets reported that the company had struck a preliminary deal to sell the lease underlying its Washington, D.C., hotel to Miami-based CGI Merchant Group for $375 million, much more than many hotel experts had expected for the money-losing property.

In October, Trump announced a new rival to Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms that had banned him after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. The business said it is will give voice to others who've been taken off social media sites as part of “cancel culture." Last month, it said it had raised $1 billion from unnamed investors and plans to launch the messaging app called Truth Social early this year.


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.