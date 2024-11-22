Free Trial
→ Download Our Tesla Ebook For Free (From DTI) (Ad)

Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary

Written by The Associated Press
November 22, 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.

→ Trump won. Buy this coin now. (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

NVIDIA Earnings: Can Blackwell Propel the Stock to $200+ in 2025?
These Top Stocks in 2024 Will Continue to be Big Winners in 2025
’Best Report in 2 Years’: NVIDIA Earnings Crushes Expectations Again

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines