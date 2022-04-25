Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal

S&P 500   4,296.12 (+0.57%)
DOW   34,049.46 (+0.70%)
QQQ   329.58 (+1.28%)
AAPL   162.88 (+0.67%)
MSFT   280.72 (+2.44%)
FB   186.99 (+1.56%)
GOOGL   2,461.48 (+2.87%)
AMZN   2,921.48 (+1.19%)
TSLA   998.02 (-0.70%)
NVDA   199.02 (+1.98%)
BABA   85.84 (-0.75%)
NIO   17.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   90.69 (+2.89%)
CGC   5.57 (+0.00%)
MU   70.12 (+1.02%)
T   19.51 (-0.05%)
GE   89.88 (+0.91%)
F   15.19 (+1.06%)
DIS   119.95 (+1.42%)
AMC   16.96 (+2.66%)
PFE   48.95 (+1.70%)
PYPL   87.78 (+2.03%)
NFLX   209.91 (-2.60%)
S&P 500   4,296.12 (+0.57%)
DOW   34,049.46 (+0.70%)
QQQ   329.58 (+1.28%)
AAPL   162.88 (+0.67%)
MSFT   280.72 (+2.44%)
FB   186.99 (+1.56%)
GOOGL   2,461.48 (+2.87%)
AMZN   2,921.48 (+1.19%)
TSLA   998.02 (-0.70%)
NVDA   199.02 (+1.98%)
BABA   85.84 (-0.75%)
NIO   17.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   90.69 (+2.89%)
CGC   5.57 (+0.00%)
MU   70.12 (+1.02%)
T   19.51 (-0.05%)
GE   89.88 (+0.91%)
F   15.19 (+1.06%)
DIS   119.95 (+1.42%)
AMC   16.96 (+2.66%)
PFE   48.95 (+1.70%)
PYPL   87.78 (+2.03%)
NFLX   209.91 (-2.60%)
S&P 500   4,296.12 (+0.57%)
DOW   34,049.46 (+0.70%)
QQQ   329.58 (+1.28%)
AAPL   162.88 (+0.67%)
MSFT   280.72 (+2.44%)
FB   186.99 (+1.56%)
GOOGL   2,461.48 (+2.87%)
AMZN   2,921.48 (+1.19%)
TSLA   998.02 (-0.70%)
NVDA   199.02 (+1.98%)
BABA   85.84 (-0.75%)
NIO   17.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   90.69 (+2.89%)
CGC   5.57 (+0.00%)
MU   70.12 (+1.02%)
T   19.51 (-0.05%)
GE   89.88 (+0.91%)
F   15.19 (+1.06%)
DIS   119.95 (+1.42%)
AMC   16.96 (+2.66%)
PFE   48.95 (+1.70%)
PYPL   87.78 (+2.03%)
NFLX   209.91 (-2.60%)
S&P 500   4,296.12 (+0.57%)
DOW   34,049.46 (+0.70%)
QQQ   329.58 (+1.28%)
AAPL   162.88 (+0.67%)
MSFT   280.72 (+2.44%)
FB   186.99 (+1.56%)
GOOGL   2,461.48 (+2.87%)
AMZN   2,921.48 (+1.19%)
TSLA   998.02 (-0.70%)
NVDA   199.02 (+1.98%)
BABA   85.84 (-0.75%)
NIO   17.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   90.69 (+2.89%)
CGC   5.57 (+0.00%)
MU   70.12 (+1.02%)
T   19.51 (-0.05%)
GE   89.88 (+0.91%)
F   15.19 (+1.06%)
DIS   119.95 (+1.42%)
AMC   16.96 (+2.66%)
PFE   48.95 (+1.70%)
PYPL   87.78 (+2.03%)
NFLX   209.91 (-2.60%)

Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal

Monday, April 25, 2022 | Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.

Trump told Fox News that he will instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump was quoted telling the network. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”

Trump was barred from major social media platforms after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, with Twitter citing the “risk of further incitement of violence." The decision denied him the megaphone he had used to generate media attention and speak directly to his followers, which had been integral to his political rise.

At the time, the former president had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter alone.

Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and a self-described free-speech absolutist, had said he wanted to buy and privatize Twitter because he believed it wasn’t living up to its potential as a free speech platform. It raised questions about whether he might reinstate Trump’s account as the former president lays the groundwork for another White House run in 2024.

Trump has continued to spread lies about his 2020 election defeat in speeches and statements since leaving office, and it is unclear how Musk would approach those statements if Trump were ever to return to the site.

In recent weeks, Musk has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, including relaxing its content restrictions, and said he would be “very reluctant” to delete content and cautious of permanent bans.

After being kicked off social media platforms, Trump launched his own social media app and sued Twitter, Facebook and Google's YouTube, claiming he and other conservatives had been wrongfully censored, even though posts by conservative commentators are routinely the most widely shared.


On Monday, he said he welcomed Musk's purchase and told Fox News he didn’t see Twitter as his own product's competition.

“Truth Social will be a voice for me,” he said. “And that’s something nobody else can get.”

At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump also urged his supporters to join him on Truth Social.

“Go out and sign up now," he told them. "Have a lot of fun.”


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.