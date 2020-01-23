S&P 500   3,295.47 (-0.90%)
DOW   28,989.73 (-0.58%)
QQQ   222.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   318.31 (-0.29%)
FB   217.95 (-0.82%)
MSFT   165.04 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   1,466.17 (-1.25%)
AMZN   1,861.64 (-1.22%)
CGC   22.65 (-7.78%)
NVDA   250.48 (-0.94%)
BABA   213.75 (-2.46%)
MU   57.76 (-2.43%)
TSLA   564.82 (-1.29%)
AMD   50.35 (-2.63%)
ACB   1.99 (-3.86%)
F   9.00 (-1.53%)
NFLX   353.16 (+1.02%)
BAC   33.54 (-1.70%)
DIS   140.08 (-1.49%)
GILD   63.15 (-1.24%)
Trump to sign U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal Wednesday

Posted on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump pauses as he arrives at Miami International Airport en route to attend the Republican National Committee winter meetings, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Wednesday, according to the White House.

The deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement passed on bipartisan votes in Congress, scoring the president a significant political victory amid his Senate impeachment trial.

Mexico has already ratified the agreement. Canada must act next for it to fully enter into force.


