S&P 500   3,891.96 (+0.75%)
DOW   31,447.64 (+0.51%)
QQQ   295.68 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.02 (+0.57%)
MSFT   258.63 (+0.74%)
META   170.89 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   111.70 (-0.07%)
AMZN   116.89 (+2.94%)
TSLA   744.12 (+3.32%)
NVDA   167.65 (+6.36%)
NIO   21.65 (+4.49%)
BABA   104.77 (+2.27%)
AMD   83.87 (+3.40%)
MU   61.94 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.64 (+17.86%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   64.48 (+2.58%)
F   12.21 (+2.78%)
DIS   97.12 (+2.02%)
AMC   16.78 (+9.17%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.75%)
PYPL   76.30 (+3.23%)
NFLX   198.00 (+4.70%)
Tunisia opposition leader investigated on terrorism charges

Monday, July 18, 2022 | Bouazza Ben Bouazza, Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country’s anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity.

The accused, Rached Ghannouchi, was among a dozen top Ennahdha party officials whose bank accounts the north African country’s central bank froze earlier this month. Ennahdha vehemently disputes the accusations of money laundering and terrorism financing.

President Kais Saied suspended parliament last year and seized broad powers in a move that he said was necessary to “save the country” from a political and economic crisis. This prompted criticism from the opposition, which accuses him of a slide toward totalitarianism.

Ennahdha has said that these accusations are aimed at distracting attention from a July 25 referendum planned by Saied to change the constitution to augment presidential powers and reduce the role of the parliament and prime minister. The president’s critics say he is trying to legitimize a “coup.”

Opposition figure Nejib Chebbi said he feared for Ghannouchi’s arrest after the hearing, denouncing what he called a “harassment campaign” unleashed by the government against “leading political figures.”

Saied and some others blamed Ennahdha in part for Tunisia’s political crisis last year. Ennahdha, which dominated parliament before it was suspended, is among the president’s fiercest critics.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



