Tupperware Stock Eyes Two-year Lows After Credit Warning

You'd think a company like Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) would be recession proof. Nevertheless, Tupperware this morning issued a warning it might be unable to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement.

According to a report from Reuters, the consumer brand said the situation raises "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern," and that "there can be no assurances" that its negations with lenders to amend the credit agreement would be successful. Tupperware Brands also reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street's estimates.

In response, TUP is on track to open at its lowest level in more than two years, last seen down 30.1% at $5.40 ahead of the opening bell. Before today's losses, the stock was already down 67.5% year-on-year, and had consolidated below its 100-day moving average since late September.

While the two analysts covering TUP rate it a tepid "hold," the consensus 12-month price target of $12 is a 55% premium to last night's closing perch at $7.73. What this means is that the equity is vulnerable to bear notes that could add even more pressure on the charts.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

