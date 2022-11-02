S&P 500   3,837.66 (-0.48%)
DOW   32,507.75 (-0.45%)
QQQ   275.12 (-1.02%)
AAPL   148.88 (-2.91%)
MSFT   229.09 (-1.31%)
META   94.09 (+1.00%)
GOOGL   90.82 (-3.90%)
AMZN   97.34 (-4.98%)
TSLA   226.00 (-0.68%)
NVDA   138.58 (+2.67%)
NIO   9.70 (+0.31%)
BABA   66.50 (+4.59%)
AMD   62.80 (+4.56%)
T   18.30 (+0.38%)
MU   54.57 (+0.87%)
CGC   3.44 (-7.77%)
F   13.25 (-0.90%)
DIS   105.52 (-0.96%)
AMC   6.22 (-6.61%)
PYPL   82.83 (-0.90%)
PFE   47.96 (+3.03%)
NFLX   287.75 (-1.41%)
Tupperware Stock Eyes Two-year Lows After Credit Warning

Wed., November 2, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

You'd think a company like Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) would be recession proof. Nevertheless, Tupperware this morning issued a warning it might be unable to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement.

According to a report from Reuters, the consumer brand said the situation raises "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern," and that "there can be no assurances" that its negations with lenders to amend the credit agreement would be successful. Tupperware Brands also reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street's estimates.

In response, TUP is on track to open at its lowest level in more than two years, last seen down 30.1% at $5.40 ahead of the opening bell. Before today's losses, the stock was already down 67.5% year-on-year, and had consolidated below its 100-day moving average since late September.

While the two analysts covering TUP rate it a tepid "hold," the consensus 12-month price target of $12 is a 55% premium to last night's closing perch at $7.73. What this means is that the equity is vulnerable to bear notes that could add even more pressure on the charts. 

