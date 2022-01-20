S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
The Top 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Bank on Long-Term
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
The Top 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Bank on Long-Term
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
The Top 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Bank on Long-Term
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
The Top 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Bank on Long-Term
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down

Turkey's central bank ends string of interest rate cuts

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank kept a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, halting a string of rate cuts that triggered a currency crisis and sent consumer prices skyrocketing.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it decided to keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, putting on hold a rate-cutting policy that has reduced borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. By contrast, many other central banks have increased rates to control surging prices.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth. He has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, even though economists say raising them is the way to tame soaring prices.

Erdogan has turned to unconventional measures to halt the depreciation of the Turkish lira instead of raising interest rates. The measures include a program that encourages people to keep their savings in lira through guarantees to compensate losses from the decline of the Turkish currency. Economists warn the system could put an extra burden on the treasury.

The lira, which lost around 45% of its value against the dollar last year, strengthened slightly against the U.S. currency following Thursday’s interest rate decision.

Inflation in Turkey surged 36% last month — reaching a 19-year high and leaving many in the country of nearly 84 million struggling to buy food and other basic goods.


7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking

In April 2021, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described fintech companies as one of the “enormous competitive threats” to traditional banking. And with good reason. Fintech (short for financial technology) is not just “digital banking.” It’s a different approach to banking that traditional banks will not be able to replicate by outspending their competitors.

You see, cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention for the way it’s disrupting the monetary system. But before there was bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD), there was fintech.

What started out as a way to send money from one person to another without the need for a bank (i.e. peer-to-peer lending) has morphed into much more. Today, individuals and businesses can get loans, invest, and pay bills conveniently and securely. And they can do so without ever having to set foot into a bank.

Financial technology is democratizing finance for many individuals who have been left behind by the traditional banking system. The “unbanked” is a huge target audience. But whereas fintech started as reaching those that were unbanked out of necessity; it is cultivating a new audience among those who are going unbanked by choice.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at seven fintech companies that are leading in this space today and will do so well into the future.

View the "7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.