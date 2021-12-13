S&P 500   4,712.02
Turkey's Central Bank intervenes as currency hits record low

Monday, December 13, 2021 | The Associated Press


A woman picks up tomatoes in a food shop in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey.

The Turkish lira plummeted to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to intervene by selling off foreign currency.

The lira has been plunging to record lows as the bank has slashed borrowing costs by 4 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation.

The rate cuts are in line with the wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has advocated keeping interest rates low to boost growth. Economists argue in favor of raising rates to tame inflation, but Erdogan maintains that high interest rates cause rising prices.

Erdogan is standing firm on his policy of low borrowing costs, raising expectations for another rate cut when the Central Bank’s monetary policy board meets Thursday. Adding to concerns, S&P Global Ratings lowered its outlook for Turkey’s credit rating to negative from stable Friday, according to media reports.

On Monday, the Turkish lira plunged before the Central Bank announced it was intervening by “selling transactions due to unhealthy price formations in exchange rates.” It was the bank’s fourth such intervention in recent weeks.

The currency was trading at 14.13 against the dollar after the bank’s intervention — still 1.8% weaker than Friday’s close.

The weakening lira has accelerated inflation in Turkey, seriously eroding people’s purchasing power and making even basic needs unaffordable.


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


