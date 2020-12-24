Turkey's central bank raises interest rate to 17%

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s central bank raised the benchmark interest rate on Thursday for a second time in a row under its new chief.
The bank announced after its Monetary Policy Committee meeting that it was raising the one-week repo rate — the rate by which it lends to commercial banks — by 200 basis points to 17%. The decision follows the November hike of 475 basis points.
A bank statement said the hike was enacted “to implement a strong monetary tightening, in order to eliminate risks to the inflation outlook, contain inflation expectations and restore the disinflation process as soon as possible.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ousted the previous central bank chief in November, after the lira dipped to record lows and appointed Naci Agbal, a former finance minister, to the post.
The former chief, Murat Uysal, had reduced interest rates from 2018 highs, in line with Erdogan’s aversion to high rates.
Markets have responded positively to Agbal and his promise for more orthodox, tighter policy. The lira has strengthened against the dollar since then, following a months-long plunge due to concerns over the management of the economy and central bank reserves, the COVID-19 pandemic and diplomatic tensions.
Agbal’s appointment was followed by the surprise resignation of Erdogan’s son-in-law and finance minister Berat Albayrak.
Annual inflation stands above 14% and unemployment at around 13%, although opposition parties and economists caution that the official figures released do not represent the true picture.
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
There are more than 500 national retailers traded on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. Given the sheer number of big box stores, warehouse clubs, restaurant chains, and other retail stores listed on public markets, it can be hard to identify which retailers will outperform the market.
Fortunately, some of Wall Street's top analysts have already done most of the work for us.
Every year, analysts issue approximately 4,200 distinct recommendations for retail companies. Analysts may not always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong-buy" and "buy" ratings to the same retailer.
This slide show lists the 8 retail companies with the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul".