S&P 500   4,386.54
DOW   33,891.35
QQQ   347.22
Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 7 of Russian assault
Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook 
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
Wall Street roars back to rally mode, even as oil rises anew
S&P 500   4,386.54
DOW   33,891.35
QQQ   347.22
Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 7 of Russian assault
Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook 
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
Wall Street roars back to rally mode, even as oil rises anew
S&P 500   4,386.54
DOW   33,891.35
QQQ   347.22
Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 7 of Russian assault
Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook 
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
Wall Street roars back to rally mode, even as oil rises anew
S&P 500   4,386.54
DOW   33,891.35
QQQ   347.22
Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 7 of Russian assault
Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook 
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
Wall Street roars back to rally mode, even as oil rises anew

Turkey's inflation hits 54%, deepening cost-of-living woes

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | The Associated Press


People buy vegetables at an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 6, 2022. The Turkish Statistical Institute said Thursday that consumer prices rose 54.44% in February compared with a year ago. The highest yearly price increase was in transportation sector, at 75.75%, while the increase in food prices was 64.47%. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s annual inflation rate further accelerated in February, official data showed Thursday, marking the biggest jump since 2002 and deepening the squeeze on households that are already struggling to purchase basic goods.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose 54.44% in February compared with a year ago. That is up from nearly 49% in January.

In comparison, annual inflation increased by a record 5.8% in the 19 countries that use the euro currency in February and by 7.5% in the U.S. in January — the fastest pace in 40 years.

In Turkey, the highest yearly price increase was in the transportation sector, at 75.75%, while the increase in food prices was 64.47%, according to the data.

Turkish consumers have been hit with rising prices following a series of interest rate cuts last year that triggered a currency crisis.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly opposes high borrowing costs, insisting that they cause inflation — a position that contradicts established economic thinking.

Turkey’s central bank has cut rates by 5 percentage points since September, to 14%, despite high inflation rates — before pausing them in January and February. The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value against the U.S. dollar last year.

In a bid to bring some relief, the government last month reduced value-added tax on basic food to 1%, from the previous 8%.

It also introduced a set of measures to reduce surging power bills, including readjusting the level under which higher electricity tariffs for households and some businesses using more energy kick in.


7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.

For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.

Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.

For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.

But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”

View the "7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.