ISTANBUL (AP) — Yearly inflation in Turkey hit 61.14% on Monday, climbing to a new 20-year high and deepening a cost of living crisis for many households.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 5.46% in March compared with the previous month. Yearly inflation was up from 54.44% in February.

The highest yearly price increase was in the transportation sector, at 99.12%, while the increase in food prices was 70.33%, according to the data. It was the biggest year-on-year increase since March 2002.

Rising prices are part of an economic crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen a surge in gas, oil and grain prices.

Turkey’s runaway inflation also follows a series of interest rate cuts late last year, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s opposition to high borrowing costs in a bid to boost growth, investment and exports. In contrast to established economic thinking, the president insists that high rates cause inflation.

The central bank cut rates by 5 percentage points between September and December but they have remained unchanged at 14% this year.

The lira, which lost 44% of its value against the U.S. dollar last year, plunged to a record high of 18.41 against the greenback in December. The currency’s performance has fueled inflation in the import-reliant Turkish economy.

In an effort to soften the blow on households, the government has implemented tax cuts on basic goods and has adjusted electricity tariffs.

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.