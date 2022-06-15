ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president, in a push to recast top Turkish assets to avoid any possible derogatory associations, changed his mind Wednesday over what Turkish Airlines should now be called.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told ruling party lawmakers on Wednesday that Turkey's national airline will now be known internationally by its Turkish name “Türk Hava Yolları" (pronounced tuerk hah-VAH yole-lah-RUH).

A day earlier, the Turkish leader had announced that his country would rebrand the national airline as “Türkiye Hava Yolları” as part of his push for his country to be called “Türkiye” (pronounced tuer-key-YAY) instead of Turkey. “Hava yolları” is Turkish for airlines.

But that decision sparked opposition, especially from Turkish nationalists, who suggested that dropping the word “Türk“ (“Turk” or ”Turkish") would amount to a concession to Kurdish nationalists and others who oppose the use of the word to describe their nationality and want to be called “Türkiyeli” (a person from Turkey) instead.

The country formally registered its name as “Türkiye” — its Turkish spelling and pronunciation — with the United Nations earlier this month.

Erdogan’s government says “Türkiye” better represents Turkish culture and values. Observers say the move is part of an effort to distinguish the country from the bird species named turkey or implications of the word in English of something that is very unsuccessful.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.