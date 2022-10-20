Turkish central bank makes huge rate cut amid 83% inflation

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor

Turkish central bank makes huge rate cut amid 83% inflation

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Zeynep Bilginsoy, Associated Press

A screen displays exchange rates in a currency exchange shop in a commercial street in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, April 14, 2022. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey has slashed interest rates for the third month in a row on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, making its biggest drop this year. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s central bank has slashed interest rates for the third month in a row, making its biggest drop this year despite sky-high inflation that is squeezing people's finances as it follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic views.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Thursday lowered the benchmark rate by a massive 1.5 percentage points, to 10.5%. The bank cut rates by 1 percentage point each in August and September. The bank had kept the rate at 14% for eight months, pausing a previous round of cuts that triggered a currency crisis.

“It is critically important that financial conditions remain supportive to preserve the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment” amid uncertainties in global growth and geopolitical risks, the Central Bank said in a statement explaining its latest decision.

The statement signaled that the bank would take a “similar step” in November, which would bring the policy rate to single digits.

Turkey has followed Erdogan’s belief that high borrowing costs cause high inflation, though traditional economic thinking says that raising rates is the antidote to inflation. The country saw inflation hit a staggering 83.45% in official September statistics, making it difficult for people to afford to buy necessities.

Central banks around the world have taken the opposite route of Turkey, rapidly raising interest rates to clamp down on soaring consumer prices. The 19-country area that uses the euro currency saw inflation reach a record 9.9% last month, and the European Central Bank has been enacting big rate hikes to combat it, with another expected next week.

The Turkish lira has lost some 28% of its value against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of the year — on top of taking an even worse battering in 2021. The dollar, on the other hand, has hit a historic high as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens financial conditions.


As Erdogan gears up for presidential and parliamentary elections next June, he is counting on lower borrowing costs to propel the economy. He has expressed his wish that interest rates go down to single digits and a belief that the lira would appreciate in value.

Erdogan said this month that as long as he’s president, “interest rates will continue to go down every passing day, every passing week, every passing month. No one should give us advice about this subject.”

He said investments and growth can only take place under low interest rates and encouraged businesses to borrow from state banks.

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.