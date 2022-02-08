S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)
S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)
S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)
S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)

Turkish health workers strike for better pay, conditions

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | The Associated Press


Members of the Turkish Medical Association gather outside the Hacettepe University in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Healthcare workers go on strike nationwide to protest working conditions and low pay. The banner reads: " We are on strike, we will struggle until we get our rights." (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Thousands of Turkish healthcare workers, frustrated by an erosion of their income, went on a one-day strike Tuesday demanding better pay and improved working conditions.

Members of the Turkish Medical Association and other unions also staged protests in Ankara and in Istanbul, demanding increased wages, which now for some stand currently only slightly above the national minimum wage.

Demands also included shorter shifts, measures to protect them against increased verbal and physical assaults from patients or their relatives, and for COVID-19 infections among healthcare workers to be classified an an occupational hazard.

Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel tending to critical patients and emergencies did not participate in the strike.

“We want our wages and personal rights to improve,” said Prof. Osman Kucukosmanoglu of the Turkish Medical Association during the protest in Istanbul. “We want an income with which we can live humanely. We are saying we can’t make ends meet.”

Dr. Ali Haydar Temel said: “We are requesting to be able to live above the poverty line.”

Inflation in Turkey surged to a 20 year-high of nearly 49% in January, severely eroding people’s purchasing power and the value of their savings.

The opposition Good Party said last month that around 3,000 physicians have left Turkey in the past two years, warning that the country could be faced with a serious brain drain unless conditions improve.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.


7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.

Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.

As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.

View the "7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.