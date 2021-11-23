S&P 500   4,682.94
DOW   35,619.25
QQQ   399.30
High-Flying Palo Alto Networks Is Going Higher
3 Under-The-Radar Stocks to Buy Now
GM exploring electric boats, buys 25% stake in engine maker
3 Software Stocks for the Long-Term Investor
The Buckle, Inc. Goes On Sale For The Holidays! 
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
US stocks rise after Biden taps Powell for a new Fed term
Turkish lira plunges 10% after Erdogan defends rate cuts

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 | The Associated Press


People walk in a commercial area in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Turkey's Central Bank cut interest rates again Thursday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against high borrowing rates and raising increasing concerns about the impact of soaring consumer prices on families and businesses. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency weakened by nearly 10% against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted there would be no turning back from his unconventional policy of cutting interest rates despite high inflation.

The lira plunged to a record low of 12.51 against the dollar — down 9.9% from Monday’s close. The currency was trading at 14.08 against the euro. The lira has lost some 40% of its value since the start of the year.

Erdogan, who had declared himself an “enemy” of high borrowing costs, portrayed his economic policies as “an economic war of independence” during a late-night televised address to the nation. He made clear that his government would not step back from its policy of lowering borrowing rates to boost growth.

Contrary to traditional economic theory, Erdogan argues that high interest rates cause inflation. Typically, central banks raise those rates to tame rising consumer prices.

“Either we were going to give up on investments, production, growth and employment by keeping to the understanding that has prevailed in our country for years, or we were going to engage in a historic struggle in line with our priorities,” Erdogan said. “As always, we preferred the struggle.”

“We are determined to do the right thing for our nation,” he continued. “We encourage investment, production and exports. ... We protect employment. ... We care about growth.”

Turkey's Central Bank has cut interest rates by 4 percentage points since September, raising concerns about its independence from Erdogan’s government. The president has sacked three bank governors since 2019.

Inflation is running at around 20%, eroding the public’s purchasing power.


