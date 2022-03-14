Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work

S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work

Monday, March 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Thousands of Turkish doctors and other medical workers began a two-day nationwide strike on Monday to demand better protection, improved work conditions and higher pay as Turkey suffers soaring inflation.

The Turkish Medical Association said that emergency and intensive care, along with COVID-19 treatments, would not be halted during the strike.

Hundreds of doctors have left their jobs in Turkey to seek opportunities abroad. In 2021, more than 1,000 doctors sought “good standing” documents from the Turkish Medical Association to be able to practice medicine outside Turkey.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said those doctors can “go ahead and leave.” On Monday, he softened his tone during an address for the country's Medicine Day, which celebrates health care. He said believed the doctors who go abroad will return home soon because Turkey promised a “bright future.” He added “this country has a duty of loyalty and need for its doctors.”

Violence against health care professionals have been on the rise in Turkey just as medical workers are dealing with burnout after living through two years of the pandemic. They are demanding a law to protect themselves. Protesters in Istanbul chanted Monday “We want to live!”

Erdogan announced that a legal amendment would be introduced to specifically include attacks against health care workers.

The Turkish president also promised pay increases and supplementary payments for medical workers. The latest official statistics showed inflation above 54%, which has significantly reduced the buying power of wages.

Health care workers went on strike in February and said they’d repeat it in March if their demands were not met. They are also demanding 20-minute examination slots rather than five minutes to better serve patients.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.