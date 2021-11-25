S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
US stocks wobble; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
US stocks wobble; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
US stocks wobble; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
US stocks wobble; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Turkmenistan's president further expands his son's clout

Thursday, November 25, 2021 | The Associated Press

Serdar Berdymukhamedov
The son of Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Serdar Berdymukhamedov looks on during Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries council of heads of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Minsk, Belarus on Friday, April 6, 2018 . Turkmenistan's autocratic president has put his only son in charge of the Central Asian nation's energy sector, further expanding his clout in a move seen as laying the foundations for a political dynasty. According to a report Thursday by the official daily Neutral Turkmenistan, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov told his son, Serdar, whom he previously appointed deputy prime minister in charge of economic and financial issues, to also oversee the energy complex. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has put his only son in charge of the Central Asian nation's energy sector, further expanding his clout in a move seen as laying the foundations for a political dynasty.

Speaking at a meeting with officials, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov told his son, Serdar, whom he previously appointed deputy prime minister in charge of economic and financial issues, to also oversee the energy complex, the government daily Neutral Turkmenistan reported Thursday.

Berdymukhamedov, 64, presides over the government and doesn’t have a prime minister, meaning that his 40-year-old son answers directly to him.

The president’s son, who had previously served as a regional governor, a Cabinet minister and held other senior positions, is widely viewed as being groomed to succeed his father, who has established a pervasive cult of personality since becoming Turkmenistan’s leader in 2006.

Turkmenistan’s economy is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves.

China is the main export market for Turkmen gas, and the country ships smaller amounts to Russia. The Central Asian nation also has been working to build a pipeline that would pump gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Berdymukhamedov instructed his son to intensify efforts to sign more gas export contracts.


7 Stocks to Buy That Will Benefit From Inflation

There are two narratives that are getting conflated when it comes to inflation. The first is whether or not inflation is occurring. And the second is whether inflation will get out of control.

To the first point, the clear answer is absolutely. There are price increases in everything from commodities to semiconductor chips. And even though lumber prices have gone down it’s a good bet that many consumers will put off their deck projects for another day.

And, of course, inflation numbers tend to strip out gas and groceries – but those are precisely the areas where consumers feel inflation the most. Inflation is real.

But is this just “transitory” as many analysts and the Fed itself claim? Or is it only the beginning of something much worse? The answer to those questions is probably above our pay grade.

As an investor, the inflation narrative only changes where you allocate your investment dollars. And for the most part, you’re probably only looking at a small percentage of your portfolio.

However, the first rule of investing is to not lose money so it’s important to identify companies that can provide a hedge against inflation – transitory or otherwise.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. Right now there are many strong companies that benefit when inflation is on the rise.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy That Will Benefit From Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.