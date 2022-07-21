50% OFF
S&P 500   3,984.15 (+0.61%)
DOW   31,902.61 (+0.09%)
QQQ   306.26 (+1.07%)
AAPL   154.86 (+1.19%)
MSFT   263.73 (+0.56%)
META   182.92 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   113.60 (-0.26%)
AMZN   123.62 (+0.69%)
TSLA   810.88 (+9.21%)
NVDA   180.89 (+1.58%)
NIO   20.54 (+0.83%)
BABA   104.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   91.43 (+2.24%)
MU   62.93 (-0.58%)
CGC   2.80 (-8.20%)
T   19.05 (-6.98%)
GE   68.27 (+0.56%)
F   12.91 (+1.41%)
DIS   103.96 (+0.59%)
AMC   17.77 (+1.43%)
PFE   51.04 (+0.43%)
PYPL   82.98 (+3.41%)
NFLX   219.15 (+1.25%)
Turning up heat, US targets Nicaraguan sugar imports

Thursday, July 21, 2022 | The Associated Press


A woman sells sugar cane at the Oriental Market in Managua, Nicaragua, Dec 7, 2012. The Biden administration dropped Nicaragua from a list of countries that can ship sugar to the United States at low import tax rates, another attempt to put economic pressure on the authoritarian government of Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 put out the list allocating quotas to 39 countries for just over 1.1 million metric tons of raw sugar cane. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration dropped Nicaragua from a list of countries that can ship sugar to the United State at low import tax rates as the U.S. intensifies economic pressure on the authoritarian government of president Daniel Ortega.

The U.S. hands out sugar import quotas annually by country and imposes relatively modest levies on shipments that come in below the cutoff.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative put out a list late Wednesday allocating quotas to 39 countries from Argentina to Zimbabwe for just over 1.1 million metric tons for raw sugar cane. The quotas cover the budget year 2023, which starts Oct. 1. Nicaragua, which got a quota of more than 22,000 metric tons in budget year 2022, was excluded from the 2023 list.

Nicaragua last year exported $83.5 million worth of sugar to the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The administration has been considering ways to turn up the heat on the Nicaraguan government, which last year held what the U.S. considered daily show trails against antigovernment activists ahead of the fall elections. His likely opponents locked out of the contest, Ortega easily won a fourth straight term. The U.S. also accuses the Ortega government of corruption and sees the country's close relationship with Russia as a regional security threat.


