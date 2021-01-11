Twitter, Boeing fall; Eli Lilly, Crocs rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:
Apple Inc., down $3.07 to $128.98.
The iPhone maker removed Parler, a social media platform popular with the far right, from its app stores because of threats to public safety.
Eli Lilly and Co., up $19.53 to $185.94.
The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study of a potential Alzheimer's disease treatment.
Boeing Co., down $3.11 to $206.79.
A deadly plane crash in Indonesia over the weekend involved a 737-500 made by Boeing.
Denny’s Corp., down 30 cents to $14.26.
The restaurant chain gave investors a disappointing sales update.
ODP Corp., up $7.18 to $44.14.
USR Parent, the owner of office supply store Staples, proposed a takeover of Office Depot.
Crocs Inc., up $8.19 to $74.97.
The footwear maker raised its revenue forecast for 2020 and gave an encouraging 2021 forecast.
GameStop Corp., up $2.25 to $19.94.
The video game retailer entered a deal with activist investor RC Ventures to expand its board of directors.
Twitter Inc., down $3.30 to $48.18.
The social media platform banned President Donald Trump, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence”.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
15 Stocks that Insiders Love
An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.
Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders purchase more shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have strong future earnings and that the share price will increase in the near future.
For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently purchased additional shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may positively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.
This slideshow lists the 15 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.
View the "15 Stocks that Insiders Love".