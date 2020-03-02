S&P 500   3,090.23 (+4.60%)
DOW   26,703.32 (+5.09%)
QQQ   216.42 (+5.16%)
AAPL   298.81 (+9.31%)
FB   196.44 (+2.06%)
MSFT   172.79 (+6.65%)
GOOGL   1,386.32 (+3.51%)
AMZN   1,953.95 (+3.73%)
CGC   18.62 (-0.85%)
NVDA   276.43 (+2.35%)
BABA   210.98 (+1.43%)
MU   54.59 (+3.86%)
GE   11.21 (+3.03%)
TSLA   743.62 (+11.32%)
AMD   47.46 (+4.35%)
T   37.18 (+5.57%)
ACB   1.36 (+1.49%)
F   7.20 (+3.45%)
NFLX   381.05 (+3.26%)
PRI   116.23 (+4.39%)
BAC   29.37 (+3.05%)
GILD   75.40 (+8.71%)
DIS   119.98 (+1.98%)
Twitter, Costco rise; Carnival, Calavo fall

Posted on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Carnival Corp., down 40 cents to $33.06.

Cruise operators continued to reel over the coronavirus' financial impact on travel and leisure companies.

Twitter Inc., up $2.62 to $35.82.

Elliott Management is pushing for a leadership change after reportedly buying a large stake in Twitter.

Forty Seven Inc., up $35.91 to $93.91.

Gilead Sciences is buying the biotechnology company for about $4.9 billion.

AT&T Inc., up $1.96 to $37.18.

The owner of CNN and HBO is launching a new internet-delivered TV service as its DirecTV business struggles.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up 59 cents to $31.06.

The motorcycle maker replaced its CEO with board member Jochen Zeitz.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $28 to $309.14.

Shoppers are stocking up on everyday goods as fear over the coronavirus spreads.

Mobile Mini Inc., up $2.03 to $41.02.

WillScot is buying the portable storage company in an all-stock deal valued at $6.6 billion.

Calavo Growers Inc., down $17.23 to $55.22.

The company said its chief financial and chief accounting officers are resigning.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Carnival (CCL)$33.06-1.2%6.05%7.65Hold$48.80
Calavo Growers (CVGW)$55.22-23.8%1.99%26.42Hold$85.80
Costco Wholesale (COST)$309.14+10.0%0.84%36.67Buy$305.27
Forty Seven (FTSV)$93.91+61.9%N/A-38.81Buy$44.10
Mobile Mini (MINI)$41.02+5.2%2.95%21.82Buy$44.20

