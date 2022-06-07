×
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel

Twitter Deal In Danger As Elon Musk Demands Fake Account Data

Monday, June 6, 2022 | ValueWalk

Elon Musk has threatened to withdraw his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) if the social media network does not provide data on fake accounts. The warning comes after the billionaire had put the deal on hold in May for the same reason.

Data

As reported by Reuters, Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter restating his request for information regarding fake accounts and spam, and manifesting he has every right to pull out of the deal as the social network is in “clear material breach” of its obligations.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The company replied in a statement, “Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.”

Musk wants to make sure that all spam and bot accounts represent less than 5% of the network’s total users.

Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC, told Reuters “It's fairly obvious that he has buyer's remorse and he is trying whatever to get a reduction in price, and I think he may succeed.”

“You can see the sell-off in social media stocks and he has realized that he overpaid ... all these are tactics just to get a reduction in price.”

Twists And Turns

Elon Musk claims that Twitter bot accounts are clearly over 5% of the total and account for at least 20%. The assertion prompted Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to disclose details as to how the firm deals with fake users and spam.

Should Musk pull out of the deal, he would have to pay a $1 billion breakup fee —just a pinch of his fortune estimated at $219 billion.

The billionaire has repeatedly questioned Twitter’s public filings, claiming that the company’s testing methods are too lenient.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said, “He is trying to walk away from the Twitter deal, this is the first shot across the bow.”

On Monday, Twitter shares were trading at $37.92, way below Musk’s offer of $54.20. As the stock fell 5%, experts agree that the plunge depicts investor sentiment with regards to the deal going through.


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Twitter (TWTR)
1.8893 of 5 stars		$38.99-1.4%N/A169.53Hold$48.61
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.