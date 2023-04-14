Twitter Just Got a Major New Feature — and Is One Step Closer to Becoming Elon Musk's 'Super App'

S&P 500   4,122.65 (-0.57%)
DOW   33,789.04 (-0.71%)
QQQ   316.97 (-0.69%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.66%)
MSFT   285.31 (-1.56%)
META   219.36 (-0.45%)
GOOGL   107.68 (+0.23%)
AMZN   101.42 (-0.96%)
TSLA   182.13 (-2.03%)
NVDA   264.64 (+0.00%)
NIO   9.16 (+0.66%)
BABA   94.12 (-2.13%)
AMD   91.01 (-1.17%)
T   19.80 (-0.80%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   61.94 (-1.68%)
CGC   1.46 (-3.31%)
GE   94.80 (+0.53%)
DIS   99.13 (-1.70%)
AMC   5.28 (-3.30%)
PFE   41.16 (-0.75%)
PYPL   75.80 (+0.37%)
NFLX   338.68 (-2.17%)
S&P 500   4,122.65 (-0.57%)
DOW   33,789.04 (-0.71%)
QQQ   316.97 (-0.69%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.66%)
MSFT   285.31 (-1.56%)
META   219.36 (-0.45%)
GOOGL   107.68 (+0.23%)
AMZN   101.42 (-0.96%)
TSLA   182.13 (-2.03%)
NVDA   264.64 (+0.00%)
NIO   9.16 (+0.66%)
BABA   94.12 (-2.13%)
AMD   91.01 (-1.17%)
T   19.80 (-0.80%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   61.94 (-1.68%)
CGC   1.46 (-3.31%)
GE   94.80 (+0.53%)
DIS   99.13 (-1.70%)
AMC   5.28 (-3.30%)
PFE   41.16 (-0.75%)
PYPL   75.80 (+0.37%)
NFLX   338.68 (-2.17%)
S&P 500   4,122.65 (-0.57%)
DOW   33,789.04 (-0.71%)
QQQ   316.97 (-0.69%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.66%)
MSFT   285.31 (-1.56%)
META   219.36 (-0.45%)
GOOGL   107.68 (+0.23%)
AMZN   101.42 (-0.96%)
TSLA   182.13 (-2.03%)
NVDA   264.64 (+0.00%)
NIO   9.16 (+0.66%)
BABA   94.12 (-2.13%)
AMD   91.01 (-1.17%)
T   19.80 (-0.80%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   61.94 (-1.68%)
CGC   1.46 (-3.31%)
GE   94.80 (+0.53%)
DIS   99.13 (-1.70%)
AMC   5.28 (-3.30%)
PFE   41.16 (-0.75%)
PYPL   75.80 (+0.37%)
NFLX   338.68 (-2.17%)
S&P 500   4,122.65 (-0.57%)
DOW   33,789.04 (-0.71%)
QQQ   316.97 (-0.69%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.66%)
MSFT   285.31 (-1.56%)
META   219.36 (-0.45%)
GOOGL   107.68 (+0.23%)
AMZN   101.42 (-0.96%)
TSLA   182.13 (-2.03%)
NVDA   264.64 (+0.00%)
NIO   9.16 (+0.66%)
BABA   94.12 (-2.13%)
AMD   91.01 (-1.17%)
T   19.80 (-0.80%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   61.94 (-1.68%)
CGC   1.46 (-3.31%)
GE   94.80 (+0.53%)
DIS   99.13 (-1.70%)
AMC   5.28 (-3.30%)
PFE   41.16 (-0.75%)
PYPL   75.80 (+0.37%)
NFLX   338.68 (-2.17%)

Twitter Just Got a Major New Feature — and Is One Step Closer to Becoming Elon Musk's 'Super App'

Fri., April 14, 2023 | Entrepreneur

A lot has changed at Twitter since Elon Musk purchased the company last fall — from massive layoffs to paid verification.

As of Thursday, Twitter users will have the option to buy and sell stocks and other assets via a partnership with social trading company eToro, CNBC reported.

Related: Elon Musk Gets Into Twitter Fight With Ex-Employee | Entrepreneur

Users can already access real-time trading data from TradingView on index funds such as the S&P 500 and shares of certain companies, including Tesla, by searching for ticker symbols with Twitter's "cashtags" feature.

The new partnership will broaden those cashtags to include more instruments and asset classes, an eToro spokesperson told the outlet. Additionally, users will be able to click a "view on eToro" button to navigate to eToro's site, then buy and sell assets on its platform.

It's another step in the "super app" direction Musk envisions for the platform.

During a question-and-answer session with Twitter employees last June, Musk said the U.S. has no equivalent to China's WeChat, a messaging app that also allows users to make payments, book flights and more, and that a new Twitter could fill that gap, Reuters reported.

Related: Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0: 'Long Hours, High Intensity' for Workers

"We're following that story [of Twitter's transformation to 'everything app'] probably like the rest of Twitter users," Yoni Assia, eToro's CEO, told CNBC. "So it will be exciting to see how Twitter focuses more on finance, and we hope to see our partnership expand even beyond this step."

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Recent Videos

Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -