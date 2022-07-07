Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day





Twitter said it removes 1 million spam accounts each day in a call with executives Thursday during a briefing that aimed to shed more light on the company's fake and bot accounts as it tussles with Elon Musk over “spam bots.”

The Tesla CEO, who has offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has threatened to walk away from the deal if the company can't show that less than 5% of its daily active users are automated spam accounts.

Musk has argued, without presenting evidence, that Twitter has significantly underestimated the number of these “spam bots” -- automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation — on its service.

Twitter said on the call that the spam accounts represent well below 5% of its active user base each quarter.

Fake social media accounts have been problematic for years. Advertisers rely on the number of users provided by social media platforms to determine where they will spend money. Spam bots are also used to amplify messages and spread disinformation.

The problem of fake accounts is well-known to Twitter and its investors. The company has disclosed its bot estimates to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for years, while also cautioning that its estimate might be too low.

Last month, Twitter offered Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets, according to multiple reports at the time, though neither the company nor Musk confirmed this.

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.