S&P 500   3,899.38 (-0.08%)
DOW   31,338.15 (-0.15%)
QQQ   295.35 (+0.13%)
AAPL   147.04 (+0.47%)
MSFT   267.66 (-0.28%)
META   170.88 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,387.07 (+0.48%)
AMZN   115.54 (-0.68%)
TSLA   752.29 (+2.54%)
NVDA   158.38 (-0.13%)
NIO   22.60 (+0.44%)
BABA   120.90 (-1.22%)
AMD   79.35 (+0.06%)
MU   59.14 (+0.49%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.80 (-1.65%)
GE   63.25 (+0.40%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   95.86 (-1.61%)
AMC   14.66 (+1.24%)
PFE   53.17 (-0.47%)
PYPL   73.43 (-2.15%)
NFLX   186.98 (-1.21%)
Twitter says it will sue Elon Musk to complete the $44B merger he just rejected and is "confident" it will prevail

Friday, July 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter says it will sue Elon Musk to complete the $44B merger he just rejected and is "confident" it will prevail.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

