50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park

Twitter Sees Global Outage Amid Elon Musk Feud

Thursday, July 14, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has been in the spotlight plenty lately, amid the ongoing and highly publicized back-and-forth between the social media giant and Elon Musk. When we last checked in earlier this week, Twitter had just threatened to sue the Tesla (TSLA) CEO for backing out of his buyout deal, and the company is now carrying through with that promise.

Today, however, the buzz around Twitter was mostly due to its global blackout this morning. Due to some trouble with its internal systems, Twitter was down for about an hour, and came back at around 9 am. At last glance, TWTR was down 1.2% to trade at $36.31. 

Over in the options pits, puts have been much more popular than usual in the last two weeks. This is per TWTR's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.50 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which ranks higher than all but 1% of readings from the past year. 

This bearish sentiment appears to be holding true today as well, with 69,000 puts and 47,000 calls across the tape so far. The January 2023 29-strike put is the most popular, followed by the August 40 call. 


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.