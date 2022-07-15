Twitter Sees Global Outage Amid Elon Musk Feud

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has been in the spotlight plenty lately, amid the ongoing and highly publicized back-and-forth between the social media giant and Elon Musk. When we last checked in earlier this week, Twitter had just threatened to sue the Tesla (TSLA) CEO for backing out of his buyout deal, and the company is now carrying through with that promise.

Today, however, the buzz around Twitter was mostly due to its global blackout this morning. Due to some trouble with its internal systems, Twitter was down for about an hour, and came back at around 9 am. At last glance, TWTR was down 1.2% to trade at $36.31.

Over in the options pits, puts have been much more popular than usual in the last two weeks. This is per TWTR's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.50 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which ranks higher than all but 1% of readings from the past year.

This bearish sentiment appears to be holding true today as well, with 69,000 puts and 47,000 calls across the tape so far. The January 2023 29-strike put is the most popular, followed by the August 40 call.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.