×
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report

Twitter Stock Sees Bear Note Amid Buyout Uncertainty

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Doubts that a buyout deal between Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will come to fruition are weighing on the social media name today. Last seen down 4.5% to trade at $37.01, the equity drew a price-target cut from Wedbush to $43 from $54, after the Washington Post reported the deal is in "serious jeopardy." The brokerage believes there is still a roughly 60% chance of the buyout happening, with a lower renegotiated bid of $42-$45.

Wedbush is not the only skeptical firm. Much to the contrary, all 16 analysts covering TWTR call it a tepid "hold." Plus, the 33.84 million shares sold short make up 5.1% of the stock's available float.

While the $37 level has provided a floor for the shares since May, Twitter stock is far removed from its April peak near the $54 area -- its highest level so far this year. Plus, the security failed to conquer resistance at the 40-day moving average yesterday, and carries a 44.1% year-over-year deficit. 

Meanwhile, short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased. This is per the security's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.82, which ranks in the 81st percentile of annual readings. 

It's also worth noting Twitter stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at an elevated 82 out of 100. In other words, the equity has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations over the last 12 months, making now an ideal opportunity to weigh on its next move with options.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.