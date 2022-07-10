×
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Estonian PM reaches coalition deal for majority government
Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million
EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Estonian PM reaches coalition deal for majority government
Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million
EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Estonian PM reaches coalition deal for majority government
Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million
EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Estonian PM reaches coalition deal for majority government
Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million
EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Twitter Stock Sees Bear Note Amid Buyout Uncertainty

Last updated on Sunday, July 10, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Doubts that a buyout deal between Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will come to fruition are weighing on the social media name today. Last seen down 4.5% to trade at $37.01, the equity drew a price-target cut from Wedbush to $43 from $54, after the Washington Post reported the deal is in "serious jeopardy." The brokerage believes there is still a roughly 60% chance of the buyout happening, with a lower renegotiated bid of $42-$45.

Wedbush is not the only skeptical firm. Much to the contrary, all 16 analysts covering TWTR call it a tepid "hold." Plus, the 33.84 million shares sold short make up 5.1% of the stock's available float.

While the $37 level has provided a floor for the shares since May, Twitter stock is far removed from its April peak near the $54 area -- its highest level so far this year. Plus, the security failed to conquer resistance at the 40-day moving average yesterday, and carries a 44.1% year-over-year deficit. 

Meanwhile, short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased. This is per the security's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.82, which ranks in the 81st percentile of annual readings. 

It's also worth noting Twitter stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at an elevated 82 out of 100. In other words, the equity has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations over the last 12 months, making now an ideal opportunity to weigh on its next move with options.


7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.



View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.